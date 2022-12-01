2023 Nissan Rogue Launches Down Under as the X-Trail, Earns Massive Photo Dump

The new-generation Nissan X-Trail, otherwise known in our market as the Rogue, has finally touched down in Australia, where the company is offering it with a single engine for now, in four trim levels.
Offered in the ST, ST-L, Ti, and Ti-L grades, the 2023 Nissan X-Trail starts at AU$36,750 (US$24,715) for the entry-level, before on-road costs, going up to at least AU$43,190 (US$29,045) and AU$49,990 (US$33,620) for the two mid-range variants, and AU$52,990 (US$35,640) for the top-of-the-line specification.
Some of the on-board gear includes the six-way manually adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support on the ST, with the ST-L getting 10-way power adjustment, and the Ti adding memory function, and genuine leather. The Ti and TI-L feature tri-zone climate control, and panoramic sunroof as well, and the rear door sunshades are limited to the latter.
Better-equipped versions of the 2023 Nissan X-Trail are offered with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and 10.8-inch head-up display. The ST, however, gets an 8-inch central display with DAB+ digital radio and six speakers, and 7-inch digital gauges. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included, with the Ti and TI-L getting wireless CarPlay. USB ports and wireless charging pad are on deck as well.
Nissan says the 2023 X-Trail offers best-in-class trunk space, with 585 liters (20.7 cu-ft) behind the rear seats. The model comes with seating for five in the front-wheel drive versions of the ST and ST-L, as well as in the Ti and Ti-L, which are only available with all-wheel drive, and with seating for seven on the AWD variants of the ST and ST-L. Power across the range is supplied by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline unit, making 135 kW (184 ps / 181 hp) and 244 Nm (180 lb-ft) of torque, mated to a CVT (continuously variable transmission.
Some of the on-board gear includes the six-way manually adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support on the ST, with the ST-L getting 10-way power adjustment, and the Ti adding memory function, and genuine leather. The Ti and TI-L feature tri-zone climate control, and panoramic sunroof as well, and the rear door sunshades are limited to the latter.
Better-equipped versions of the 2023 Nissan X-Trail are offered with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and 10.8-inch head-up display. The ST, however, gets an 8-inch central display with DAB+ digital radio and six speakers, and 7-inch digital gauges. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included, with the Ti and TI-L getting wireless CarPlay. USB ports and wireless charging pad are on deck as well.
Nissan says the 2023 X-Trail offers best-in-class trunk space, with 585 liters (20.7 cu-ft) behind the rear seats. The model comes with seating for five in the front-wheel drive versions of the ST and ST-L, as well as in the Ti and Ti-L, which are only available with all-wheel drive, and with seating for seven on the AWD variants of the ST and ST-L. Power across the range is supplied by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline unit, making 135 kW (184 ps / 181 hp) and 244 Nm (180 lb-ft) of torque, mated to a CVT (continuously variable transmission.