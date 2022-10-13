Nissan X-Trail e-Power Bringing e-4ORCE to Australia With Competitive Pricing

Nissan’s X-Trail (Rogue) family is about to expand Down Under with the introduction of the e-Power with e-4ORCE AWD models, set to arrive at dealers early next year, which is also when deliveries will commence.
It provides an EV-like driving experience, with the response described as being "instant, linear, and smooth.” The two electric motors drive both axles for better grip and traction, and the turbocharged gasoline engine feeds the 1.8 kWh battery. It has a combined system output of 157 kW (213 ps / 210 hp) and returns 6.1 l/100 km (38.6 mpg U.S.) combined.
“With the X-Trail Ti and Ti-L e-power with e-4ORCE models, luxury and efficiency arrive hand in hand, combining the best design, safety, comfort and convenience features with Nissan’s advanced electrification technology to deliver an EV-like drive experience and incredible efficiency,” said Adam Paterson, the brand’s local Managing Director. “It’s the kind of technology you need to experience to believe, and we can’t wait for Australian families to climb behind the wheel.”
This version of the X-Trail is available in two trim levels. The Ti kicks off at AU$54,190 (equal to US$33,953) and features 19-inch alloy wheels, LED turn signals, adaptive headlights, panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, three-zone climate control, and smart rearview mirror. The 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital gauges, 10.8-inch head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging pad are offered at no extra cost as well.
Acting as the flagship model in the X-Trail family is the Ti-L e-Power with e-4ORCE, priced from AU$57,190 (US$35,833). It gets all of the aforementioned gear, and tops it off with additional items. Here, the Japanese automaker mentions the full Nappa leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, heated steering wheel, and hands-free tailgate. Heated rear outboard seats, Bose premium audio system with ten speakers, and remote engine start, as well as others, are included, too.
