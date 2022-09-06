2023 Nissan Rogue Finally Breaks Cover in Europe as the Brand-New e-4ORCE X-Trail

Well, well, what do you know, it is finally in Europe, as well. So, after the third-generation Rogue (T33) was launched in North America more than two years ago, in the spring of 2021 in China, and this May in Australia, it is also ready to arrive on the Old Continent.
As the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail compact crossover SUV, of course. It features a “muscular and modern design with advanced technology,” but both Rogue fans from North America, as well as Australian X-Trail enthusiasts, already knew that. It does come, perhaps to justify the long wait, with an “effortless EV-drive feeling with e-POWER,” via the company’s signature twin-motor e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system.
And Nissan even thinks it has reasons to be proud of their Old Continent accomplishment, as they mark the all-new X-Trail as the “only seven-seat electrified SUV in its segment.” By the way, the nameplate is more than two decades old in Europe, and it probably wants to continue on the path of powerful “family adventures.” Hopefully, the electrified system will prove reliable even under harsher, off-road usage conditions.
Anyway, the regional premiere of the fourth-generation X-Trail is crucial because of the twin-motor e-4ORCE AWD introduction. A new version which, by the way, is going to be available in Australia as well, alongside the 181-hp 2.5-liter unit, with order books now open and first deliveries programmed for early next year. Back in Europe, the new X-Trail will offer both five- and seven-seat arrangements, as well as ICE or electrified powertrains.
So, while the dual e-motor system will be the flagship 2WD or AWD version with up to 213 ps (211 hp) and a sprint time to 62 mph (100 kph) in exactly seven seconds, there is also a potentially more affordable mild hybrid ICE version. The latter is motivated by a turbocharged 1.5-liter unit providing up to 161 hp (163 ps) to just two wheels via the company’s well-known Xtronic continuously variable transmission.
And Nissan even thinks it has reasons to be proud of their Old Continent accomplishment, as they mark the all-new X-Trail as the “only seven-seat electrified SUV in its segment.” By the way, the nameplate is more than two decades old in Europe, and it probably wants to continue on the path of powerful “family adventures.” Hopefully, the electrified system will prove reliable even under harsher, off-road usage conditions.
Anyway, the regional premiere of the fourth-generation X-Trail is crucial because of the twin-motor e-4ORCE AWD introduction. A new version which, by the way, is going to be available in Australia as well, alongside the 181-hp 2.5-liter unit, with order books now open and first deliveries programmed for early next year. Back in Europe, the new X-Trail will offer both five- and seven-seat arrangements, as well as ICE or electrified powertrains.
So, while the dual e-motor system will be the flagship 2WD or AWD version with up to 213 ps (211 hp) and a sprint time to 62 mph (100 kph) in exactly seven seconds, there is also a potentially more affordable mild hybrid ICE version. The latter is motivated by a turbocharged 1.5-liter unit providing up to 161 hp (163 ps) to just two wheels via the company’s well-known Xtronic continuously variable transmission.