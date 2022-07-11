2023 Nissan Rogue Ready to Launch in Australia As the X-Trail With Seating for Up to Seven

Nissan has finally put a price tag on the 2023 X-Trail in Australia, otherwise known as the Rogue in our market. The mid-size crossover comes in four trim levels, with five or seven seats and optional all-wheel drive.
The lineup kicks off from AU$36,750 (US$25,176) for the FWD ST and AU$39,790 (US$27,259) for the AWD model. It gets standard LED lights, 17-inch wheels, 8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four USB ports, automatic emergency braking front and rear, lane departure warning, and intelligent cruise control.
For the ST-L, which can be had with the ProPilot semi-autonomous driving function, you are looking at a minimum of AU$43,190 (US$29,588) with FWD and AU$46,290 (US$31,712) with AWD. It adds 40:20:40 split rear seats, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, around-view monitor, lane keep assist, rear privacy windows, front fog lamps, 18-inch wheels, and tire pressure monitoring system.
Offered with all-wheel drive only, the Ti variant of the 2023 X-Trail starts at AU$49,990 (US$34,247), and brings 19-inch wheels, LED turn signals, and panoramic sunroof. This model is also equipped with 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, head-up display, wireless charging pad, wireless Apple CarPlay, tri-zone climate control, electric tailgate, adaptive lights, rain-sensing wipers, and smart rearview monitor.
From AU$52,990 (US$36,302), you can get the Ti-L, with Nappa leather upholstery, memory function for the front seats, rear sunshades, heated steering wheel, heated rear outboard seats, Bose premium audio, and remote engine start.
Power across the range is supplied by the 2.5-liter engine, which develops 135 kW (184 ps / 181 hp) and 245 Nm (181 lb-ft) of torque. That’s a 9-kW (12 ps / 12 hp) and 19-Nm (14 lb-ft) improvement. Built around the CMF-C platform, the 2023 X-Trail can tow up to 2 tons (4,409 lbs), a 500-kg (1,102-lb) increase over its predecessor, and drivers can choose between the Eco, Standard, and Sport modes.
