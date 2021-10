Old Nissan Rogue Heading to Australia in RHD as the 2022 X-Trail, Gets New ST+ Grade

kW

Featuring 17-inch alloy wheels, DRLs, body-colored side mirror caps, roof spoiler, 7-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, digital radio, Bluetooth, voice recognition, and intelligent key, the ST is at the base of the lineup. It starts at AU$30,665 (US$22,739) and gets forward automatic emergency braking, reversing camera, hill descent control, vehicle dynamic control, and a few other safety systems.Building on the base model, the new X-Trail ST+ is the latest addition to the range. It sports all of the above and adds the around view monitor with moving object detection, front and rear parking sensors, and satellite navigation system. The ST+ variant has a suggested retail price of AU$34,140 (US$25,316) with front-wheel drive, and AU$36,140 (US$26,799) with all-wheel drive.Priced from AU$38,675 (US$28,679), the ST-L adds front fog lamps, roof rails that can support 100 kg (220 lbs), rear privacy windows, heated side mirrors, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The cockpit is dressed in leather and comprises power adjustable front seats with heating function, dual-zone climate control, intelligent driver alert, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic alert.The X-trail Ti remains at the top of the range, with a suggested retail price of AU$46,115 (US$34,196), and standard adaptive LED headlights with auto-leveling, rain-sensing wipers, 19-inch alloy wheels, sunroof, electric tailgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated steering wheel, and rear seats, Bose audio, intelligent cruise control, lane departure warning, and more.Powering Nissan’s 2022 X-Trail in the Pacific country are the 2.0- and 2.5-liter gasoline engines. The former, which makes 106(144 ps / 142 hp) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) of torque, is limited to the manual-equipped ST trim level, while the latter, with its 126 kW (171 ps / 169 hp) and 233 Nm (172 lb-ft), is found in all other variants