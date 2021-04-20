New Nissan X-Trail to Arrive in 2022 in Europe with E-Power Technology

Nissan officially announced the new generation Nissan X-Trail at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show as the key model in the Nissan NEXT's transformation plans. Alongside the X-Trail, Nissan introduced the latest e-Power technology, which will open up the next chapter of Nissan EVs on the Chinese market. The brand new X-Trail SUV will be introduced in the summer of 2022 in Europe.
Like the Qashqai, the new-generation X-Trail is built on the CMF-C platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Group, featuring high rigidity and a lightweight structure.
Due to vehicle emission standards now in place, the Chinese version will not come with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine capable of 184 hp and 245 Nm, but with a newly-developed 1.5-liter three-cylinder VC-Turbo engine that will provide 204 hp and 300 Nm torque.
In terms of interior design, the new car will be packing more advanced equipment configurations, including more driver assistance systems, a 12.3-inch virtual digital panel, an electronic parking brake (EPB), and wireless transmission. The new generation of X-Trail car seat configuration will continue the current style, providing five-person and seven-person options for the Chinese market.
"Nissan will continue to bring the best of today's most innovative technologies along with the benefits of future mobility to our customers in China.", said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan's chief operating officer.
By having in stock the latest technological achievements, the X-Trail will represent the core model of Nissan's NEXT Transformation Plan, continuing to fulfill its commitment to electrification in the Chinese market and the SUV segment in China.
The brand new X-Trail will be the fourth generation of the SUV family, and it will make its official debut in China later this year. An upgraded X-Trail with new E-Power technology is expected to make it on the European market in 2022, paving the way to full electrification.
