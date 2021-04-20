New Nissan X-Trail to Arrive in 2022 in Europe with E-Power Technology

Nissan officially announced the new generation Nissan X-Trail at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show as the key model in the Nissan NEXT's transformation plans. Alongside the X-Trail, Nissan introduced the latest e-Power technology, which will open up the next chapter of Nissan EVs on the Chinese market. The brand new X-Trail SUV will be introduced in the summer of 2022 in Europe.

16 photos