Nissan Z Proto Meets Its Ancestors on the Race Track in CGI, Game-Like Ad

The next-generation Z car is just around the corner, and Nissan is gearing up for the release with a new ad. The two-minute-long commercial sees the Z Proto meet its ancestors on the race track, but the footage is CGI generated. It's like Nissan just launched its own racing video game.
The somewhat surreal ad kicks off with a sunrise and an early 240Z driven in a warehouse. As the coupe moves behind massive pillars, it turns into the Z Proto. After a few close-ups, the scenario changes to a race track, and it's here that the use of CGI becomes obvious.
The Z Proto overtakes the old 240Z and a fourth-generation 300ZX before being unleashed at high-speed on a twisty track. There's even a bit of drifting, with graphics and dynamics reminding me of the Real Racing 3 mobile game.
The Z Proto catches up with the 240Z and 300ZX on the track and all three Z cars are then joined by the 350Z and 370Z. The ad ends with all five coupes driving in a V-shaped formation as the camera pans up to reveal that the track is a big Nissan logo.
The music makes the ad seem a bit cheesy, but it's a cool way to remind us that the next-gen Z is underway. And I wouldn't mind seeing the Z Proto included in the next Real Racing 3 update. Drifting the Nissan 370Z Nismo on Laguna Seca is getting a little boring.
Unveiled in September 2020, the Z Proto previews the next-generation Z car. Previous rumors said it would be called the 400Z, but more recent intel suggests it will be known as the Fairlady Z in Japan and Nissan Z everywhere else.
It should debut by the end of 2021 with minor changes from the Z Proto and a V6 engine rated at around 400 horsepower. The Japanese coupe will reportedly start from $34,995 in the U.S., which is almost $5,000 more than the outgoing 370Z.
The Z Proto overtakes the old 240Z and a fourth-generation 300ZX before being unleashed at high-speed on a twisty track. There's even a bit of drifting, with graphics and dynamics reminding me of the Real Racing 3 mobile game.
The Z Proto catches up with the 240Z and 300ZX on the track and all three Z cars are then joined by the 350Z and 370Z. The ad ends with all five coupes driving in a V-shaped formation as the camera pans up to reveal that the track is a big Nissan logo.
The music makes the ad seem a bit cheesy, but it's a cool way to remind us that the next-gen Z is underway. And I wouldn't mind seeing the Z Proto included in the next Real Racing 3 update. Drifting the Nissan 370Z Nismo on Laguna Seca is getting a little boring.
Unveiled in September 2020, the Z Proto previews the next-generation Z car. Previous rumors said it would be called the 400Z, but more recent intel suggests it will be known as the Fairlady Z in Japan and Nissan Z everywhere else.
It should debut by the end of 2021 with minor changes from the Z Proto and a V6 engine rated at around 400 horsepower. The Japanese coupe will reportedly start from $34,995 in the U.S., which is almost $5,000 more than the outgoing 370Z.