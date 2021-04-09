"Brian O'Conner's" 450-HP Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R Visits Europe, Gets Playful

Europe is the home of most supercars, as well as Porsches, Bentleys, and other go-fast brands. But actually, that means seeing something like an R34 Nissan GT-R is special, especially when it's been converted to look like the famous 2 Fast 2 Furious hero car.
To be clear, this probably isn't one of the original movie cars, but that doesn't mean it's not cool or valuable. Thanks to this video from the Dutch YouTube channel AutoTopNL, we have some idea of what it would be like if Brian O'Conner decided to ship his R34 to Europe for the summer.
Why would he do that? Well, there are plenty of cool things to do, like laps of the famous Nürburgring track, various car events (Goodwood, Worthersee), or simply pressing the gas and passing trucks on the Autobahn. Now, the footage doesn't show the GT-R on the famous German highway network, but we presume it's there based on the speeds it's doing.
The rest of the experience should pretty much be familiar to any Japanese sports car fan. It includes revs bouncing off the limiter, some questionable interior trim, a few loose wires, and a loud exhaust system.
According to Craig Lieberman, the technical director behind The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious, this was the first federally legalized R34 in the United States. As a reminder, it's illegal to import this Skyline until 2024.
Lieberman paid around $78,000 for the movie car, which was originally black. Four other GT-Rs were ordered from importer Motorex for $48,000. That sounds really cheap, considering what an R34 goes for these days. The production team briefly considered buying GTT models and upgrading them to GT-R spec, but this was found to be too complicated and costly. One car was completely wrecked during the famous jump scene, and another one is currently sitting in at Universal Studios Hollywood.
We've got one other interesting fact for you. 2 Fast 2 Furious was sponsored by Mitsubishi, which is why Brian uses an Evo for most of the movie. But nobody remembers that thing, right? Also, a Neon SRT-4 was originally considered for the role of the Skyline. They dodged the bullet on that one. Get it? Because it's a Dodge? Nevermind...
[YOUTUBEhttps://youtu.be/6as9crRYIA8]
