Nissan GT-R "Rustzilla" Shows Its Age in Ratty Rendering

"Has the current R35 Nissan GT-R been with us for that long?" we hear you asking. Well, you could use the rendering we have here, which portrays the Japanese machine with quite a bit of rust, as a metaphor for the age of the beast, with this having entered production in December 2007.
For the moment, Nissan will only talk about the new Z Car, whose production version should arrive later this year as a 2022 model. As for the GT-R, the only thing the carmaker has made clear so far is that the halo model has a future. Obviously, most rumors on the topic talk about hybridization, with 2022 or 2023 expected for the release of the machine.
Meanwhile, the virtual build showcased in these images brings something new. And with the coupe having become an aftermarket darling after so many years on the street, that is no small feat.
Of course, we must start by explaining the rust covering most, if not all body panels. And no, nobody has replaced all the polymer bits on the AWD bad boy with metallic ones, even though the increasing eccentricity of the custom car world might lead to the introduction of an all-metal widebody kit (for some reason, we can't imagine the same approach when it comes to NACA ducts on the hood).
As such, there's no reason to fret about this vehicle being heavier than the already-not-that-scale-friendly GT-R.
Instead, digital artist Khyzyl Saleem has an explanation for the work, and it's all about experimenting. After all, you can expect one of the pioneers of the field to love such activities.
"Ignore the real-world materials this car is made with, this is purely a test with/for materials, obviously plastic wouldn't rust. This GT-R is my first ever attempt using substance & also trying out some form of UV mapping, just mixing existing materials and such trying to get to grips with it," Saleem explains in the Instagram post below.
And while it takes effort to look past that all that iron oxide, this is definitely worth it. For one, the machine features the sort of window treatment you'd expect for such a ratty ride.
Then there's the minimalist take. So while the aero is handled via a form-follows-function front splitter and rear diffuser, there's no wing here. Besides, the LED signature at both ends of the car does a great job highlighting its personality.
Back when the 2008 model year was a fresh arrival, this kicked off at $69,580, and inflation definitely won't cover the financial boost experienced meanwhile. The 2021 model kicks off at $113,540, while the NISMO model is offered for a jaw-dropping $210,740.
Perhaps the ever-increasing pricing of the GT-R means a Rustzilla approach (the nickname is one us) like the one seen here would be even more of a shocker.
Meanwhile, the virtual build showcased in these images brings something new. And with the coupe having become an aftermarket darling after so many years on the street, that is no small feat.
Of course, we must start by explaining the rust covering most, if not all body panels. And no, nobody has replaced all the polymer bits on the AWD bad boy with metallic ones, even though the increasing eccentricity of the custom car world might lead to the introduction of an all-metal widebody kit (for some reason, we can't imagine the same approach when it comes to NACA ducts on the hood).
As such, there's no reason to fret about this vehicle being heavier than the already-not-that-scale-friendly GT-R.
Instead, digital artist Khyzyl Saleem has an explanation for the work, and it's all about experimenting. After all, you can expect one of the pioneers of the field to love such activities.
"Ignore the real-world materials this car is made with, this is purely a test with/for materials, obviously plastic wouldn't rust. This GT-R is my first ever attempt using substance & also trying out some form of UV mapping, just mixing existing materials and such trying to get to grips with it," Saleem explains in the Instagram post below.
And while it takes effort to look past that all that iron oxide, this is definitely worth it. For one, the machine features the sort of window treatment you'd expect for such a ratty ride.
Then there's the minimalist take. So while the aero is handled via a form-follows-function front splitter and rear diffuser, there's no wing here. Besides, the LED signature at both ends of the car does a great job highlighting its personality.
Back when the 2008 model year was a fresh arrival, this kicked off at $69,580, and inflation definitely won't cover the financial boost experienced meanwhile. The 2021 model kicks off at $113,540, while the NISMO model is offered for a jaw-dropping $210,740.
Perhaps the ever-increasing pricing of the GT-R means a Rustzilla approach (the nickname is one us) like the one seen here would be even more of a shocker.