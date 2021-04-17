2022 Nissan GT-R NISMO With McDonald’s Gold Wrap Is One Cool Promotional Car

A year after McDonald’s Japan teamed up with automaker Toyota for the GR Supra toy car, the fast-food giant now offers the Nissan GT-R NISMO with the Happy Set. Known as Happy Meal in other parts of the world, the kids menu costs up to 500 yen ($4.60) in the Land of the Rising Sun.
In order to promote the die-cast toy car produced by Takara Tomy Co. under the Tomica brand, the marketing peeps at Nissan decided to wrap a GT-R NISMO in gold chrome. The McDonald’s visual theme continues with the fast-food company’s name on the carbon-fiber rear wing.
McDT-R is how the one-off promotional vehicle is called, and it also promotes a sweepstakes competition with rather interesting prizes. At the very top of the spectrum, two families will be invited to a Nissan testing facility where they’ll be able to experience the car on the racetrack.
Those who are too young to drive will get consolation prizes in the guise of commemorative gift cards worth 1,000 yen each, which is $9.20 at current exchange rates. In other words, they can get two Happy Sets for a gift card.
Old and expensive compared to newcomers that include the eighth-generation Corvette, the GT-R is priced at more than $110,000 before destination charge and options. Level up to the NISMO, and you’re looking at a whopping $210,740 for the 2021 model. As for the 2022 model, the biggest news is the introduction of a special edition called Special Edition.
I’m not joking. Nissan didn’t even bother to give this fellow a proper name, which is curious given the McDT-R we’ve talked about earlier. Painted in Stealth Gray and equipped with forged-aluminum alloys featuring red touches, the GT-R NISMO Special Edition produces 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet (652 Nm) of torque from a twin-turbocharged V6 lump.
