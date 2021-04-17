First Volkswagen Golf GTI Rabbit Imagined as Modern Hot Hatch Tribute

The Golf GTI is a car that, for over 40 years, has defined Volkswagen. It's not the fastest, cheapest, or most exciting hot hatch. Yet the branding is so strong that they're trying to force it onto their EVs, which is ironic when you think about it.
The ID program cost the company billions in development money, and they even tried to pull the "Voltswagen" stunt on us. But the GTX is now being invented just to make sure EV buyers can associate their future car with fun hot hatchbacks that began being made in the 1970s.
The success of the GTI caught Volkswagen by surprise. Initially, it was only supposed to be for the German market, but the formula appealed to enthusiasts all over the world, including America.
For the record, the U.S. of A. didn't officially get the Mk1 GTI. Instead, it had the Rabbit GTI which didn't have the European 1.6-liter engine with 110 horsepower. Now, it doesn't sound like much, but going from 0 to 60 mph in about 8.4 seconds was a lot of fun back in the day.
Because it's such an icon, the Mk1 Golf GTI likes to return from time to time and remind us of all the things which are "wrong" with the current generation. And while we don't need another 110 horsepower toy car, the simplicity and charm of the original is nothing like what's currently on the market.
Pixel master wb.artist20 tried to imagine a modern take on the classic GTI and created this interesting creature. It's got the round headlights and boxy body of the original, but the widebody kit can also be introduced, perhaps as a tribute to the Golf Rallye.
The idea of a modern Mk1 GTI isn't actually new. A few years back, German media spread a rumor of something called the Golf Light, which was supposed to offer vintage looks and a retro design. Of course, this never happened, and it probably never will.
Several European automakers have already canceled their hot hatchbacks. We think Volkswagen will do the same around five years from now, which explains why they didn't bother making an all-new 2.0 TSI. Let's hope they get that GTX thing right before then.
