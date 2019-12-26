4 Caddy Van Gets Mk6 Golf R and Mk7 GTI Body Kits, Looks Rad

3 FCA And Volkswagen Interested In Joint Production Of Utility Vehicles

More on this:

2021 Volkswagen Caddy Accurately Rendered, Might Be Previewed by EV Concept

A few days ago, Volkswagen released some teaser sketches for the next-gen Caddy van . But upon closer inspection, we realized these images might actually preview a concept, not the real car. 2 photos



Like most automakers, Volkswagen probably needs to sell an electric version of its next van model. There are places where internal combustion cars won't be able allowed to go, plus it helps lower fleet emissions too.



Thus, you could say that the renderings just published by the Russian website



The headlights are about the same, but the upper and lower grille sizes have changed slightly, perhaps as a way to mirror the Golf 8. The whole point of a van is to make maximum use of its footprint, so a boxy shape is always the best way to go.



Caddys have a special place in the community, cherished and often highly modified. We're not sure if the Alltrack model will survive, since it's less efficient and thus gets higher emissions, but the e-Caddy should at least offer interesting alternative design. As far as the powertrain is concerned, this should come with the internals of the older e-Golf, so a 136 horsepower front-mounted motor and a 35.8 kWh battery.



Based on what we see with the Golf, the 2.0 TDI should be the main engine for the 2021 model, available with either 90, 116 or 150 horsepower, perhaps offered as a mild-hybrid. 4Motion and DSG will be optional. It's quite unusual for Volkswagen to sketch a car it won't build at all. But the yellow van had a few features that looked out of place, like rearview cameras mounted on top of the door. And the front end styling had more in common with the ID family of EVs than any Caddy we know.Like most automakers, Volkswagen probably needs to sell an electric version of its next van model. There are places where internal combustion cars won't be able allowed to go, plus it helps lower fleet emissions too.Thus, you could say that the renderings just published by the Russian website Kolesa are a more accurate depiction of the Caddy. We compared them to our spyshots and everything matches up nicely. Of course, it's not that groundbreaking, but no van model ever is.The headlights are about the same, but the upper and lower grille sizes have changed slightly, perhaps as a way to mirror the Golf 8. The whole point of a van is to make maximum use of its footprint, so a boxy shape is always the best way to go.Caddys have a special place in the community, cherished and often highly modified. We're not sure if the Alltrack model will survive, since it's less efficient and thus gets higher emissions, but the e-Caddy should at least offer interesting alternative design. As far as the powertrain is concerned, this should come with the internals of the older e-Golf, so a 136 horsepower front-mounted motor and a 35.8battery.Based on what we see with the Golf, the 2.0should be the main engine for the 2021 model, available with either 90, 116 or 150 horsepower, perhaps offered as a mild-hybrid. 4Motion and DSG will be optional.