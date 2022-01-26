Nissan Rogue Corrosion Issue Prompts Massive Recall, Nearly 690,000 Vehicles Affected

Known as the X-Trail in other parts of the world, the Rogue for North America is recalled in earnest due to Nissan’s well-known disinterest in quality. On this occasion, almost 690,000 units of the crossover utility vehicle are called back due to potential corrosion of a harness connector.
Back in March 2017, the Japanese company received a field report related to harness connector damage located in the driver-side kick panel area. Nissan and the supplier determined that water infiltration led to this outcome, but nevertheless, the actual root cause couldn’t be determined.
The issue was pretty much ignored until December 2019 when Transport Canada mailed Nissan over a thermal event related to harness corrosion. The automaker then started collecting harnesses for analysis. In the process, Nissan confirmed two thermal incidents and two incidents with localized thermal damage to the corroded connector in the Canadian market alone.
Over in the United States, the company is aware of three unconfirmed incidents that may be related to the subject condition. Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that Nissan made a change after the 2016 model year at each of the plants where the Rogue is produced, removing the harness tape. This information potentially implies the Yokohama-based carmaker knew of the issue since eons ago.
The remedy is currently under development, which is why interim notification letters will be delivered to affected customers on March 2nd. A second notice will be mailed once the remedy becomes available. Nissan North America, Inc. expects the repair to be available this coming spring.
The Rogues in question are 2014 to 2016 models produced from July 25th, 2013 through December 31st, 2016. If the harness connector becomes corroded, electrical current may continue to flow, causing many errors that include AWD warning light illumination, battery discharger, inoperative power windows, and – in the worst-case scenario – a raging vehicle fire.
