2022 Nissan Rogue Gains All-New 1.5L Turbo Engine With 201 HP, Prices Start From $26,700

Nissan is already busy upgrading the all-new Rogue, which was unveiled back in 2020 for the 2021 model year. The 2022 iteration is getting a new 1.5-liter variable compression (VC) turbocharged three-cylinder engine, which is said to be more powerful and more fuel efficient than the old power unit. The SUV also comes with a new Xtronic automatic transmission for 2022, with a 17% wider gear ratio coverage and 32% lower friction than before.
The 2022 Nissan Rogue will go on sale this winter with prices starting from $26,700 for the S FWD variant. The most affordable all-wheel drive version costs upwards of $28,200, while the flagship Platinum AWD model is $37,980.
Buyers can choose between two optional packages in the SV Premium Package ($2,660), SL Premium Package ($1,320), plus an available 10.8-inch head-up display for the Platinum trim, which will set you back $400.
In terms of performance, the 2022 Rogue’s 1.5-liter VC Turbo unit is good for 201 hp and 225 lb-ft (305 Nm) of torque – an increase of 11% and 24% respectively, compared to the 2021 Rogue. Despite having more power, the 2022 Rogue also comes with a 33 mpg (7.13 l/100km) combined rating – an increase of 3 mpg over its predecessor.
The three-cylinder power unit comes with a new high-pressure fuel injection system which aids acceleration, while the new textured valve lifters reduce friction and improve overall efficiency. The 2022 Rogue also boasts a new engine mounting system, featuring two lower torque rods that enhance engine vibration isolation with high torque support.
“As the Nissan NEXT transformation continues, the 2022 Nissan Rogue's all-new powertrain is a proof point of the company's commitment to investing in its lineup and improving the company's product, brand and sales power in the U.S.,” said Nissan U.S. marketing and sales senior VP, Mike Colleran.
“Rogue’s new 1.5-liter VC-Turbo adds real-world value while providing more thrill behind the wheel.”
