Nissan Rogue Steps Into the 2023 Model Year With Minimal Upgrades, Higher Prices

Its smaller sibling, the Rogue Sport, is on its dying bed and will be killed in December, but the Rogue has just stepped into the 2023 model year, with Nissan announcing the pricing and specifications for it.
The lineup comprises four trim levels, each one with standard front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive, and kicks off with the S, followed by the SV, SL, and Platinum.
For the base model, you are looking at a minimum of $27,360. The two mid-range variants can be had from $29,050, and $33,710 respectively, and the top-of-the-line specification carries an MSRP of $37,140. Get them with AWD, and the MSRPs will bump to $28,860 for the S, $30,550 for the SV, $35,210 for the SL, and $38,640 for the Platinum. By comparison, the 2022 Rogue used to kick off at $24,260, before destination and handling.
As for the novelties, Nissan says that the SV now gets the Midnight Package, with its black exterior accents, high-gloss grille, black badging, 18-inch wheels finished in glossy black, and leatherette upholstery. Amazon Alexa has been added to the Platinum and SL Premium Package, and this is where they pretty much drew the line, yet not before saying that the “2023 Rogue has the most standard safety features in its class.”
No matter which one you go for, all versions of the 2023 Rogue sport the Nissan Safety Shield 360 bundle of safety gear. The ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system is standard on the SV, SL, and Platinum, and makes the daily commute more pleasant by taking care of the acceleration, braking, and steering during single-lane highway driving on its own. The ProPilot Assist with Navi-link, which uses data from the navigation system to adjust the speed before curves, and highway exits, is standard on the Platinum and optional on the SL.
