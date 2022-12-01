Renault Koleos Upgraded for 2023, Hits the Market With Competitive Pricing

Renault has announced a series of upgrades for the Koleos, which has entered the 2023 model year, and is on sale in Australia, leading the brand’s 37.9% charge over the same period of last year by being 72.7% more popular.
Described as being “the backbone of the Renault passenger car brand” by the company’s Australia General Manager, Glen Sealey, the 2023 Renault Koleos is offered in the Life, Zen, and Intens trim levels, with front- and all-wheel drive.
Carrying a recommended retail price of AU$37,000 (US$24,885), the base grade comes with new 18-inch alloys, chrome trim on the outside, auto-folding side mirrors, rear privacy windows, and parking sensors. Cloth and leatherette upholstery is also included, as well as the ambient lighting, height adjustable front seats, illuminated sun visor mirrors, and blind spot warning.
Upgrading to the Zen version of the 2023 Renault Koleos will get you different 18-inch wheels, LED reversing lights, electric tailgate, easy park assist, ‘Koleos’ entry sills, black leather upholstery, 8.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and one-touch folding rear seats. Pricing for the mid-spec starts at AU$41,700 (US$28,045). The range-topper Intens can be yours from AU$45,200 (US$30,400), and brings Bose audio, and Nappa leather upholstery.
All versions of the Koleos are offered with front-wheel drive, and the all-wheel drive system is a AU$2,500 (US$1,680) option on the Zen and Intens. Powering the entire family is the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine. It kicks out 126 kW (171 ps / 169 hp) at 6,000 rpm, and 226 Nm (167 lb-ft) of torque at 4,400 rpm, and works in concert with a CVT (continuously variable transmission). FWD models can deal with the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 9.5 seconds, and AWD versions in 9.8 seconds. The average fuel economy is rated at 8.1 l/100 km (29 mpg US) and 8.3 l/100 km (28.3 mpg US) respectively.
