Virtual 1972 Dodge Demon ‘Krampus’ Has Spooly Boy and Outrageous JDM Inspiration

Sometimes, people need no introduction at all to know they mean business. And that is valid both across the real world as well as over the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
But, of course, there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, let us talk a little bit about the SpeedKore Performance Group. That would be the “American performance company where engineers and artisans combine traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology.” They specialize in custom creations that are often an “effortless blend of classic aesthetic and aerospace grade advanced composites.” And VIPs are never too far off from their projects, of course.
Then there is also Abimelec Arellano, the iconic virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has worked with everyone for his trademark ‘What If’ series, including Hagerty. Now, he has prepared a fifth wishful thinking project – if you like SpeedKore, that is. Still delving deep into the glorious automotive past, the digital SpeedKore ideas include stuff like the 1958 Plymouth Fury from Christine turning ‘Hellafurious,’ a virtual Plymouth Cuda having a full carbon widebody, and the supercharged Hemi touch or even a couple of crazy Chargers gunning for CGI motorsport glory.
Anyway, this is again a project of the Mopar variety, as they seem to have a passion for all Dodge or Plymouth stuff. On the occasion of the ‘What If’s’ part five episode, the pixel master and SpeedKore are introducing ‘Krampus,’ a 1972 Dodge Demon that will make all of the series’ fans start running amock crying their potential outrage. This is not only because it got a “fitting name given the Advent season,” or the fact that it is “sure to draw some ire this holiday” season.
But also because imagination ran rampant on this one – even if only subtly. So, what we have here is a ’72 Dodge Demon that is clad in carbon fiber attire and also packs a “spooly boy” under the hood. Remember, that’s a turbo of such tremendous magnitude it makes you say quirky words. Plus, there are also a set of bespoke front fenders subtly inspired by the Spoon Sports Honda S2000 widebody kit (!) along with wider “rear fender flares housing some sticky R888R tires.”
The latter are wrapped around a set of blue-tinted Volk TE37 wheels and there are also FK8 Honda Civic Type R seats, an S2000 digital instrument cluster, and even an Alcantara dash plus a custom steering wheel to complete the (partially JDM-inspired) unique look. Naturally, there is also a Mopar signature – aka the Challenger Hellcat Redeye-inspired dual-snorkel carbon fiber hood! Plus, a tiny Air Grabber secret lurks under the scoops by way of “a custom carbon fiber airbox.”
