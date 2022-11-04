Meet the Cars Kevin Hart Brought to SEMA 2022 - They're a Car Guy's Dream

SEMA 2022 debuted on November 1 and Kevin Hart was one of the celebrities who had something worth showing. And he didn’t bring just one or two builds, but several, including his award-winning ‘69 Plymouth Road Runner.
This year at the 2022 SEMA Show, Kevin Hart brought some of his most recent builds with him, plus a couple of new ones, all of them with very fun names.
First, let's talk about the restomodded 1969 Chevrolet Corvette C1. The vintage convertible comes with a mint exterior, which also inspired its name, "Mint Condition." You can also notice its name on the Corvette badge at the rear and on the side, in silver custom badging. Bent Custom was in charge of restoring this vintage beauty, which comes with luxurious beige leather interior.
The second reveal at the show was a black Buick Grand National, for which he teamed up with Salvaggio Design, the same team that he worked with on his 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. The Grand National underwent a major redesign, was fitted with a Cadillac ATS-V 3.6-liter V6 engine and received the name "The Dark Knight."
While these were the only “new” additions to his collection, they weren’t the only ones on display. Because he naturally had the 1969 Plymouth Road Runner with him.
The muscle car, which also got the Goodguys Griot's Garage Muscle Car of the Year award, was also a Top 3 finalist at the 2022 Glasurit Best Paint Competition at SEMA this year. Unfortunately, it lost to Ringbrothers' 1972 Blazer 'Bully.'
The muscle car had received some important awards earlier this year at the Grand National Roadster Show, taking first place for Street Touring, plus the most prestigious award available, Street Machine Competition. This dark-painted muscle car is inspired by the movie Halloween and Hart named it "Michael Myers."
The last one he had on display was yet another powerful ride, a 1970 Dodge Charger, which packs 1,000 horsepower thanks to its 7.0-liter Hellephant HEMI V8. This one was built by SpeedKore Performance in collaboration with Salvaggio Design, which Kevin named "Hellraiser," and it lives up to its name.
Let us know in the comment section below which of the four is your favorite of them all.
