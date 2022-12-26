Porsche 911 Dakar and E30 BMW M3 Were Santa’s CGI Rudolph and Comet ‘Renndeers’

It may be the season to be jolly (and throw yourself in the bowl of Christmas punch), but that does not mean that everyone can forget about their commissioned work.
This winter is quite frightful indeed, especially around big chunks of North America, but that does not mean we cannot have warm feelings about our automotive passions. Let us give you an example that is on point both as far as feisty vehicles are concerned as well as adult practices like having a drink or two. Remember, just do not mix alcohol with the steering wheel, as that is a big no-no everywhere around the world.
The real one, at least. Meanwhile, across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists and spirited marketing endeavors, alcohol and cars do mix up pretty well – at least as far as Jägermeister is concerned. But let us explain (and remember, do not drink and drive under any circumstances!). Under the hashtag “orange cars drive faster” and inspired by the iconic Jager racing cars of lore, the company created the ‘Rennmeister’ “racecars after dark” community, which is “on a mission to create epic moments.”
Also, with a little help from Davide Virdis, the virtual artist better known as davidevirdisss on social media, from time to time. And his latest endeavor is a truly special one, as it arrived just in time for Christmas, complete with ideas on how to morph the celebration from something for the entire family into an adult-only endeavor. Together, they slightly “upgraded Santa’s ride” with ‘Renndeers 01 and 02.’
The first, with the title code of ‘Renndeer 01’ is Rudolf, of course – aka the eternal Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. But it is not at all like the fictional reindeer created by Robert L. May, aka the ninth and youngest of Santa Claus’s reindeer which uses the luminous red nose to lead the sleigh’s pack of reindeer on Christmas Eve. Instead, we are dealing here with “a lifted, widened, rally spec M3.”
More precisely, that is an E30-generation (1986-1991) BMW M3 that we are looking at, properly dressed up in the “#orangecarsdrivefaster” racing livery and potentially making any modern Porsche 911 Dakar or Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato fans a little nostalgic for the late 1980s Christmas parties with Jager. No worries, though, as there is also a little something for those who only prefer to look forward in automotive time.
As such, ‘Renndeer 02’ is none other than Comet, now transformed into a Jager-inspired Porsche 911 Dakar. So, the “North Pole Garages are wide open, and presents will get delivered not only on time but also with style,” according to the author and the Rennmeister community. Thus, if your present under the tree had a little bit of orange or green paint on the wrapping, now you know where it came from!
