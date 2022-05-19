This 1972 Dodge Demon Is Here to Prove Every Ending Is a New Beginning

OK, so maybe the Demon wasn’t necessarily as enticing as other Dodge models, and maybe it didn’t come with the massive power available elsewhere.
But even so, the car still had its very own fanbase, and at some level, it’s still a highly desirable model today, not always for full restorations to factory specifications but rather for restomods.
And this 1972 Dart right here could be just the right choice for a restomod.
As one of the approximately 40,000 Demons that got to see the daylight for the model year 1972, this model obviously comes in a rough shape. There’s plenty of rust, and eBay seller lucasmopar explains that several metal parts, including the hood, the floors, and the trunk, would have to be replaced completely because of this problem.
Still wearing some 80 percent of the original paint it was born with, this Dart no longer comes with an engine and a transmission.
For people planning a restomod, this is actually good news. First of all, the lack of an engine makes the Dart a lot cheaper, and second of all, this Dodge rolled off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder unit anyway. So at some level, the original powerplant no longer being there isn’t by any means bad news.
But without a doubt, bringing the car back to the road isn’t going to be an easy mission. However, the good news is the Dart is selling at no reserve, and at first glance, it could end up going for cheap.
The bidding starts at $2,500, and so far, nobody has entered the race to give this classic Dodge a second chance. If you want to see the vehicle in person, it’s currently parked on a trailer in Cuero, Texas – and of course, the buyer would also have to take care of towing, as the vehicle is now just a roller.
