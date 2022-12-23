2024 Acura Integra Type S Puts on Ritzy Teal Attire and Flexes CGI-Tuned Muscles

Initially, Honda produced the Integra nameplate (known as the Acura Integra across North America) from 1985 until 2006, quickly achieving a major cult status by way of quirky three-door liftback coupe greatness.
Imagine the surprise of most diehard fans when Acura announced the revival of the Integra nameplate based on the eleventh-gen Civic compact. The initial excitement then mostly turned into shock and horror when the enthusiasts also found out the new Integra would skip the three-door liftback coupe lifestyle (which it enjoyed - not necessarily exclusively - across all previous iterations) for a more practical five-door liftback solution.
Naturally, many were devastated and considered the 2023 Acura Integra a pale successor compared to its predecessors. Or, worse, they saw it as nothing more than a rebadged Honda Civic Si destined to have the same dire fate as the ILX sedan it replaced. Hopefully, there is a glimmer of hope for the reborn Integra, as Acura is preparing to push the pedal to the metal with feistier Type S introductions. One is for the upcoming 2024 Acura ZDX electric SUV, while the other is for the Integra Type S, as both sporty variants were recently officially teased by the Japanese automaker.
Of course, the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists could care less (at least for now) about the 2024 Acura ZDX and its Type S performance variant being twinned with GM’s Chevrolet Blazer EV and Blazer SS EV. Instead, they only have digital eyes for the 2024 Acura Integra Type S, complete with some colorful body options. Such is also the case with ultra-influential automotive virtual artist Jon Sibal, who is back in the Acura mood and swings by for another attempt at making the Integra Type S cooler.
Better known as jonsibal on social media, the pixel master initially imagined the 2024 Acura Integra Type S based on the official camouflaged prototype. The latter was teased by the premium Japanese carmaker when winter was still young, and should come complete with over 300 hp to make sure it might have a chance to blow the socks off all the reluctant Integra aficionados.
But whereas the first CGI attempt at greatness was keen on following the subtle precepts of the official prototype, this one drops the white coat and puts on some nicer, ‘signature’ Teal drabs. But wait, as that is not all. Instead, the hypothetical 2024 Integra Type S was also slammed on a set of ritzy Rays CE28N ten-spoke aftermarket wheels and completes the tuning-style package with a bespoke rear wing of the author’s design.
This is merely wishful thinking for now, but I honestly feel that Jon should go through with the plan of doing the rear wing himself if Acura does not provide an OEM option among the official Type S accessories. After all, at this point the five-door liftback needs all the help it can get to escape the three-door shadow of its predecessors…
