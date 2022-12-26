Digital Jaguar F-Type 'SB Off-Road Coupe' Goes Out in Search of Winter Wonderland

It usually is a time to be jolly, but this Christmas hundreds of millions of people (with maybe even over a million without any power) in Canada and the United States are facing one of the biggest winter storms of the year.
It is a bomb cyclone, instead of a bowl of Christmas punch, that continues to have a show of force across North America, with lots of snow, heavy winds, and freezing temperatures – from Quebec to Texas. That is a big surface, frankly, and we hope there will be fewer to no (more) casualties as we go on. And, ideally, when all this ordeal is over, good folks will finally have a chance to properly celebrate the winter holidays.
Luckily, there is a glimmer of hope across the imaginative realm of automotive virtual artists, where the recent Porsche 911 Dakar special edition and the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato have given lots of CGI food for thought to pixel masters. For example, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is showing a British grand tourer lot of virtual love in time for Christmas.
But first, a little recap of what he has been up to lately – on a digital level, of course. This CGI expert loves “Touring the world,” which is his way of saying that he is deeply passionate about all things grocery-getting, from classic five-door station wagons to classy three-door Shooting Brake types. Alas, as of late, he also fell in love with the likes of Sterrato and 911 Dakar off-road sports cars – which are basically true cross-overs between two vastly different automotive segments.
So, he decided to intertwine these interests and create stuff like the digital Mercedes-AMG SL 63 All-Terrain (Plus) Shooting Brake to laugh in their ritzy faces or the virtual BMW M4 ‘X-Track’ that embraced the more affordable crossover Shooting Brake lifestyle, as well. And that is not all, as some of his previous creations even revolved around conceiving premium nameplates in a no-frills, black-plastic-clad ‘Base’ specification.
He recently did stuff such as a 1.6-liter turbo EcoBoost Ford Mustang sedan or a Jaguar F-Type grand tourer Shooting Brake like that. Speaking of the latter, now the imaginative pixel master has even dreamed of a white Christmas wonderland that is traveled by the base F-Type now rocking all the off-road mods one could ask from Santa. Those include the arched fender flares to house the lifted suspension setup plus the wheel-cap steelies and the chunky tires.
Also, the front and rear are well protected against various dents and scratches by that black plastic cladding, so everyone can enjoy an adventure – or a remote Christmas celebration in the middle of wintery nature. Notice how the tree is perched up top on the roof rack – and there are off-road lights to guide the replanting, as well!
Luckily, there is a glimmer of hope across the imaginative realm of automotive virtual artists, where the recent Porsche 911 Dakar special edition and the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato have given lots of CGI food for thought to pixel masters. For example, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is showing a British grand tourer lot of virtual love in time for Christmas.
But first, a little recap of what he has been up to lately – on a digital level, of course. This CGI expert loves “Touring the world,” which is his way of saying that he is deeply passionate about all things grocery-getting, from classic five-door station wagons to classy three-door Shooting Brake types. Alas, as of late, he also fell in love with the likes of Sterrato and 911 Dakar off-road sports cars – which are basically true cross-overs between two vastly different automotive segments.
So, he decided to intertwine these interests and create stuff like the digital Mercedes-AMG SL 63 All-Terrain (Plus) Shooting Brake to laugh in their ritzy faces or the virtual BMW M4 ‘X-Track’ that embraced the more affordable crossover Shooting Brake lifestyle, as well. And that is not all, as some of his previous creations even revolved around conceiving premium nameplates in a no-frills, black-plastic-clad ‘Base’ specification.
He recently did stuff such as a 1.6-liter turbo EcoBoost Ford Mustang sedan or a Jaguar F-Type grand tourer Shooting Brake like that. Speaking of the latter, now the imaginative pixel master has even dreamed of a white Christmas wonderland that is traveled by the base F-Type now rocking all the off-road mods one could ask from Santa. Those include the arched fender flares to house the lifted suspension setup plus the wheel-cap steelies and the chunky tires.
Also, the front and rear are well protected against various dents and scratches by that black plastic cladding, so everyone can enjoy an adventure – or a remote Christmas celebration in the middle of wintery nature. Notice how the tree is perched up top on the roof rack – and there are off-road lights to guide the replanting, as well!