Rendered: Bugatti Centodieci Suits Up in Vintage Attire, Is a Proper Ode to the EB110

The story of the Centodieci recently came to an end, with Bugatti shipping car #10 and the final one to its owner, who has remained anonymous. However, the exotic machine is still alive in the hearts of enthusiasts, and it was recently imagined in different clothes, looking more vintage than ever.
You see, when the Centodieci came out three years ago, it was a tribute to the iconic EB110. The coach-built model has modern looks inspired by the design of the 1990s car, and as it turns out, it can have more in common with it, albeit perhaps at the expense of the aerodynamics.
Imagined by spdesignsest and shared on social media earlier this week, the Bugatti Centodieci has returned to its roots. It has different headlamps, a flat apron attached to the front bumper, a cleaner-shaped front hood, and new side skirts. The windshield appears to have had its pixels rearranged too, and it has new lighting signature at the back, diffuser, exhaust tips, and wing.
Instead of giving it new wheels, the pixel artist chose to retain the alloys equipping the real modern-day hypercar. However, the same cannot be said about the exterior color, which sends vintage vibes. With this styling, it would be a proper send-off to the art of coachbuilding, because Bugatti also pulled the plug on it alongside the demise of the Centodieci, not to mention a great swansong to that fabulous quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, which is going to be killed after the current-generation Chiron leaves assembly.
But as hot as it may be, such a project would eat too much cash, and Bugatti is getting ready for the electrified era, in partnership with Rimac. Thus, as much as some of you would want to see another W16-powered car from the Molsheim brand, it won’t happen, though the ‘no’ part could be relative, as the right amount of Benjamins could buy pretty much anything.
Now, while the internet has had its way with the Centodieci, giving it new styling, Bugatti’s focus is on the remaining cars that still have to be assembled. At the time of writing, there were fewer than 100 units of the Chiron that still had to be made, alongside the 99 copies of the W16 Mistral, and 40 Bolides.
If we were you, then we’d start browsing the used car websites for a build slot, or maybe a real vehicle, depending on the model. That is if you want a modern Bugatti in your life, because all of them have been spoken for. Also, if you settle for a ‘used’ one, then you’d better get ready to pay a hefty premium, as everyone is in this game to make money.
