The Bugatti Centodieci Interior Takes 16 Weeks to Build, Deliveries to Begin in Weeks

Bugatti has offered the first glimpse inside the cockpit of its Centodieci hypercar, as it prepares to start deliveries in the coming weeks. The Centodieci’s interior was conceived as a homage to the EB 110 Super Sport, with such high attention to detail that it takes Bugatti a whopping 16 weeks to put everything together.
The door panels, instrument panels, and the central tunnel take more than a hint from the 1990s sports car in its Super Sport design. High-quality leather, carbon, and aluminum are used to bring the styling of the EB 110 series into the 21st century. Bugatti says that it needs around 16 weeks for the interior to be completed, with more than four days alone to produce the headrest embossing, cut the leather to size, and precisely assemble everything. They then set a day aside to meticulously examine the seat.
This is due to the intricate quilting on the seats, roof liner, door panels, center console, and floor mats. All the parts need to join up perfectly with the same pattern to create a single harmonious entity. The door insert flows seamlessly into the instrument panel and the steering column trim merges visually with the steering wheel head. The structure of the door panels and seats continues all the way through to the floor mats.
The interior was developed from scratch in less than a year, although resembling that of the Chiron surely helped. The dashboard, center console, and other major components are carried over, but everything else is unique to the Centodieci. The armrests, door panels, door sills, roof lining, seats, transmission tunnel, and other parts feature retro design cues to remind us of the EB 110 Super Sport from the ’90s.
Bugatti will only build ten examples of the Centodieci, each with a price tag of eight-million euros ($8.31 million at current exchange rates). All of them were sold out within hours. Deliveries will begin in a few weeks, so we’ll hopefully find out more about the hypercar soon. We know that Cristiano Ronaldo ordered the hypercar.
Inspired by the EB 110, the Centodieci is based on the Chiron but features a different body. Power is supplied by the same quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, which produces 1,577 hp (1,600 ps/1,177 kW). The acceleration to 62 mph (100 kph) takes 2.4 seconds, (6.1 seconds for 0-123 mph/200 kph), with the top speed limited to 236 mph (380 kph).
