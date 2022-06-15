Bugatti Delivers the First Centodieci, Wearing Bugatti Bleu and Pushing Out 1,577 HP

Bugatti is finally ready to deliver the first of ten customer units of the coachbuilt Centodieci hypercar, a modern-day tribute to the French carmaker’s original super sports car from the 1990s, the EB110. In order to mirror its predecessor, this first Centodieci model was finished in Bugatti Bleu, a distinctive color synonymous with the luxury marque’s brand.
The person who commissioned this Centodieci also owns an EB110, hence this classic combination of vibrant blue and EB110 Silver for the wheels.
While the interior also draws inspiration from the EB110, you’ll still find all the modern-day amenities you’d expect in 2022 from an ultra-luxurious hypercar. Still, what stands out most is the quilted chessboard-like pattern on the seats, roof liner, door panels, center console and floor mats – like in the EB110, but much more opulent.
It takes roughly 16 weeks to complete the interior of a Centodieci, including one day dedicated exclusively to examining the seats. That’s what we call attention to detail.
All ten units of the Centodieci were accounted for as soon as the car was unveiled at Monterey Car Week at the Quail in 2019. The only way somebody might still be able to purchase one is by hoping that at least one of those ten buyers was a dealership, but that’s highly unlikely.
“We at Bugatti in Molsheim are proud to have completed and delivered the very first Centodieci – Bugatti’s latest few-off model. The Centodieci builds upon Ettore Bugatti’s successful 110-year lineage of exceptional design and performance, while reviving the memory of the brand’s recent history,” said Bugatti president Christophe Piochon.
“The EB110, built by Romano Artioli in Italy, was a critical path to the re-establishment of Bugatti in 1998. After two years of relentless development, we have refined the Centodieci to the standard our customers expect of all Bugatti models. Our designers and engineers pour the very same passion and desire for perfection into the marque’s few-off models as they do for Bugatti’s series production units.”
Powering the Bugatti Centodieci is a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, producing 1,577 hp (1,600 ps), same as in the Chiron.
