Virtual Bugatti Centodieci Drops Futuristic Cues for Additional EB110 Greatness

One doesn’t need many examples to understand why Bugatti doesn’t use regular facelifts to keep its hypercars fresh. Just look at the Chiron and all its derivations, from Sport to La Voiture Noire.
Sure, while only the one-percenters have access to Chiron acquisitions, it’s also true that even fewer of them can taste the exquisite limited-edition stratosphere. With the La Voiture Noire already off the table (and allegedly ready to join Cristiano Ronaldo’s London hideaway), the next best thing would be the Centodieci derivative.
The ultra-special series of just ten units was unveiled for a double-fold celebration – Bugatti's 110th anniversary and an homage to early 1990s EB110 craziness. Naturally, it shares the backbone architecture with the regular Chiron. Though it is also lighter, just as powerful (1,600 ps/1,578 hp), and completely differently styled. With an insane focus towards futurism, rather than vintage remembrance.
Well, as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. So, on the subject of looking exactly like a wheeled spaceship, perhaps not everyone agrees with Bugatti’s Star Trek/Star Wars point of view. Thus, according to Siim Parn, the Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, something needed to be done.
The pixel master is currently going through a highly transformative Bugatti phase, but this time around the Centodieci redesign also comes with the artist’s signature love for going back to a model’s iconic roots. As such, the remastered 110 (Centodieci, in Italian) drops some of the futuristic cues in favor of additional EB110 greatness.
Naturally, all this is merely wishful thinking. Though one cannot help but wonder: if Bugatti went down this CGI expert’s route, would the fanbase cry outrage just as much as they did regarding the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI-800? Hopefully not, since this reworked Centodieci looks so good it almost hurts knowing it’s just a virtual dream.
