Video: Can the Bugatti Centodieci Survive in -4F (-20C) for 12 Hours?

After proving that it can withstand temperatures of up to 122F (50C), the Bugatti Centodieci has had another close encounter of the third kind with the climate chamber, where it was subjected to -4F (-20C) for no less than 12 hours.
But did it survive? In one word, yes, which is an incredible achievement for the hyper sports car, considering that it is going to be a garage queen once deliveries commence, later this year.
“Like any other Bugatti, the Centodieci has to perform impeccably at all temperatures, be it 50 degrees Celsius, or minus 20 degrees Celsius,” said the company’s Technical Project Manager for few-off and one-off projects, Carl Heilenkotter. “With the climate chamber, we can replicate all kinds of different tests, and precisely compare the results again and again.”
These tests are fundamental for the development of the Centodieci, as all components must be able to cope with extreme temperatures, even if the chances of them encountering such extreme scenarios in the real world are limited. For one, one of the many tests conducted concerned the side windows and their motors, which have to operate as usual, while also protecting people and goods with the stop/reversing function, as in a worst-case scenario, they could even crush a finger.
“The seal friction varies depending on the temperature, and this has to be taken into account by the software for the side window motor,” added Julf Fiedler, electrics/electronics development engineer. “The side windows have to rise reliable whatever the temperature, and the excessive force limitation has to react reliably in the event of resistance and reverse the window.”
Subsequent to the climate chamber tests, Bugatti’s engineers will continue the testing phase of the Centodieci over the next few weeks by subjecting it to an endurance analysis over a distance of more than 18,600 miles (30,000 km), before the final high-speed drives.
All 10 examples of the Bugatti Centodieci have been sold out before its premiere in 2019, despite the starting price of €8 million (~$9 million). The model pays tribute to the EB 110, and it uses the same underpinnings as the Chiron, while featuring a different body. It is powered by the same quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, rated at 1,577 hp (1,600 ps / 1,177 kW), which enables a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.4 seconds, and a top speed capped at 236 mph (380 kph).
