Bugatti Centodieci Looks Like a ‘90s Video Game Supercar on the Nurburgring

With less than 10,000 road-going cars ever made by Bugatti in its 112-year history, the Italo-French (and more recently German) carmaker is by far one of the very few genuinely exclusive dream carmakers out there.
In 2019, when Bugatti celebrated its 110th anniversary, the brand saw fit to unveil a retro-styled special edition model that harked back to the Bugatti EB110, the supercar that jumpstarted the Bugatti brand in the late 1980s, way before the Volkswagen Group takeover.
Called the Centodieci, the retro-styled hypercar is essentially a re-bodied Chiron with improved performance and, most of all, exclusivity. Its exterior is a modern reimagination of the EB110 and the EB110 Super Sport, two cars that represented the embodiment of Bugatti’s abrupt resurgence three decades ago.
Although first presented as a one-off concept car, the huge waves it caused among collectors and hypercar aficionados made Bugatti decide to build a (very) limited production run of the Centodieci.
Only 10 units are said to be hand-built in the next few months, each starting at a cool €8 million ($9.7 million) and all having been spoken for in less than six hours after the production announcement was made.
Being heavily based on the Chiron, the Bugatti Centodieci uses the same 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W16 engine but modified to deliver a mouth-watering 1,600 metric horsepower; the car also weighs 20 kilograms (44 lbs) less.
Alongside all-new aerodynamics, thanks to the wedge shape of the redesigned body, the limited-edition hypercar still needs many testing hours before being put into production.
That is probably why a pre-production prototype with absolutely no camouflage on was recently spotted being thrashed on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where probably none of its future owners will take it once they receive the end-product later this year.
That said, seeing the retro-styled, wedge-shaped model on the track gives a very eerie feeling since the Centodieci’s looks are nothing like those of a modern hypercar, going for a retro design that's more similar to Marcelo Gandini's EB110.
