Sold-Out Bugatti Centodieci Hypercar Graces the Shores of Lake Como

With its breathtaking scenery, Lake Como has been home to some of the world’s elite for centuries and the gathering place for car enthusiasts every year (save for a few occasions) since 1929. Bugatti has had close ties to the Villa d’Este event, and for the 2021 edition held last weekend, they displayed the Centodieci and a very special EB 110.
Unveiled a little over two years ago, the Bugatti Centodieci is on its final legs of testing, with the automaker announcing that customer deliveries will kick off next year. The ultra-exclusive model, which is limited to 10 copies, each one priced from €8 million ($9.3 million), was sold out before the official premiere in 2019.
Inspired by the EB 110, the Centodieci is based on the Chiron but features a different body. Power is supplied by the same quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, which produces 1,577 hp (1,600 ps / 1,177 kW). It rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.4 seconds, to 124 mph (200 kph) in 6.1 seconds, and all the way up to a limited top speed of 236 mph (380 kph).
“The Centodieci Concorso d'Eleganza at Villa d'Este is one of the jewels in the crown of the automotive season," said President Stephan Winkelmann. “After the event was lost to the pandemic in 2020, it is even more special for Bugatti to return to the wonderful location of Villa d’Este and present our
Centodieci to customers and friends of the brand from all around the globe.”
Joining the Centodieci at the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este was a special EB 110. Originally painted silver, the blue supercar is a Super Sport model, and used to be owned by Romano Artioli, the man responsible for relaunching the brand back in 1987, two decades before the company ended up under the roof of the Volkswagen Group.
“The event is even more exciting with the presence of the personal Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport ‘America’ owned once by Romano Artioli himself,” added Winkelmann. "The seminal supercar represents the second period of Bugatti’s history, and gave our designers and engineers the inspiration for the Centodieci.”
Inspired by the EB 110, the Centodieci is based on the Chiron but features a different body. Power is supplied by the same quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, which produces 1,577 hp (1,600 ps / 1,177 kW). It rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.4 seconds, to 124 mph (200 kph) in 6.1 seconds, and all the way up to a limited top speed of 236 mph (380 kph).
“The Centodieci Concorso d'Eleganza at Villa d'Este is one of the jewels in the crown of the automotive season," said President Stephan Winkelmann. “After the event was lost to the pandemic in 2020, it is even more special for Bugatti to return to the wonderful location of Villa d’Este and present our
Centodieci to customers and friends of the brand from all around the globe.”
Joining the Centodieci at the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este was a special EB 110. Originally painted silver, the blue supercar is a Super Sport model, and used to be owned by Romano Artioli, the man responsible for relaunching the brand back in 1987, two decades before the company ended up under the roof of the Volkswagen Group.
“The event is even more exciting with the presence of the personal Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport ‘America’ owned once by Romano Artioli himself,” added Winkelmann. "The seminal supercar represents the second period of Bugatti’s history, and gave our designers and engineers the inspiration for the Centodieci.”