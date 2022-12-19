Death Knell Sounds for the Bugatti Centodieci As Last Coachbuilt Hypercar Leaves Molsheim

The art of coachbuilding is now officially dead at Bugatti, as the last copy of the Centodieci left the Molsheim facility, delivered to its owner who has remained anonymous.
Car #10 sports a Quartz White exterior finish, with Black Carbon and Black Matte accents, and Light Blue Sport brake calipers. The logo on the rear wing has a Light Blue Sport look, and on the inside, it has Light Blue Sport leather upholstery.
“Although separated by decades, these cars [EB110, Veyron, and Chiron] are timeless in their appeal and united in their dedication to shifting expectations of performance and ability” said Bugatti President, Christophe Piochon. “We now close this chapter of our coachbuilding era started with the Divo in 2018, but the legend of the EB110 and Centodieci will forever remain a part of Bugatti history.”
Created as an ode to the iconic EB110 of the 1990s, the Bugatti Centodieci was presented in 2019, at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It uses the same underpinnings as the Chiron, albeit featuring a different body and chassis upgrades, with focus on the suspension. The latter is said to have been honed to “perfect the hyper sports car’s handling capabilities to produce a unique driving experience.”
Like every modern-day vehicle made by the French marque, the Centodieci packs the famous quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine. The 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW) produced enable the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 2.4 seconds, and a 380 kph (236 mph) top speed.
With the final Centodieci leaving the factory, the automaker will now focus on the assembly of the remaining Chiron models, out of which less than 100 still have to see the light of day. The W16 Mistral, with its 99-copy production run, and the 40 units of the track-only Bolide will also come to life at the Atelier. All build slots were sold out, so buying a brand-new Bugatti is no longer possible.
