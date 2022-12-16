Yep, That's a Bugatti Centodieci Flying – But How?

It’s going to take a lot more than clever engineering in order for the Bugatti Centodieci to tap into its fighter jet side. As a matter of fact, some magic dust would be required, or computer trickery, and it is the latter that stands behind these images.
Mind you, you’re not only looking at simple renderings, as the Bugatti Centodieci will soon enter the world of Rocket League. The popular videogame will add the French hypercar part of an update to entice its fans, joined by the Noire Decal, Player Banner, Wheels, and Engine Audio for what Psyonix describes as being “the ultimate Bugatti experience.”
Staying true to the looks and neck-snapping performance of the real thing, the Bugatti Centodieci will only be available in Rocket League from December 19 to January 3. Thus, if you really want to experience it, then you will have to use your gaming console or computer a lot during the Winter Holidays, and to spend 1,100 credits on it, as that’s how much it costs.
Shown to the world three years ago during the Monterey Car Week, the Bugatti Centodieci, whose production is capped at ten units, is a modern-day ode to the EB110. It has a design inspired by the classic machine, and uses the same underpinnings as the Chiron, as well as the quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, which is about to be retired once the W16 Mistral leaves production.
In the Centodieci, the power unit kicks out 1,577 hp (1,600 ps / 1,177 kW), and in case you forgot how quick it is to 62 mph (100 kph), then we will remind you that it needs just 2.4 seconds to get there. Flat-out, it will eventually do 236 mph (380 kph), but good luck finding a long straight where you can safely and legally hit such speeds.
Staying true to the looks and neck-snapping performance of the real thing, the Bugatti Centodieci will only be available in Rocket League from December 19 to January 3. Thus, if you really want to experience it, then you will have to use your gaming console or computer a lot during the Winter Holidays, and to spend 1,100 credits on it, as that’s how much it costs.
Shown to the world three years ago during the Monterey Car Week, the Bugatti Centodieci, whose production is capped at ten units, is a modern-day ode to the EB110. It has a design inspired by the classic machine, and uses the same underpinnings as the Chiron, as well as the quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, which is about to be retired once the W16 Mistral leaves production.
In the Centodieci, the power unit kicks out 1,577 hp (1,600 ps / 1,177 kW), and in case you forgot how quick it is to 62 mph (100 kph), then we will remind you that it needs just 2.4 seconds to get there. Flat-out, it will eventually do 236 mph (380 kph), but good luck finding a long straight where you can safely and legally hit such speeds.