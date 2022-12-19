“Il Capitano” Francesco Totti Drove a Volkswagen ID. Buzz at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

They say you should never mix business with pleasure, but that (probably) doesn’t apply to those cases when business is pleasure. Like when you’re supposed to make appearances to try out and promote products that are not even out yet for the general public.
Last night marked the end of the controversial World Cup 2022, which FIFA chose to have in Qatar. In attendance in Doha for the big match was also former professional football player Francesco Totti, once dubbed The Golden Boy, the Eighth King of Rome, the Big Baby, or simply Il Capitano – The Captain.
Totti was with the same club, AS Roma, for 25 years, which in itself must be some sort of record, but he was also an accomplished and creative athlete, and he has the accolades to show for it. As of earlier this year, he’s also the brand ambassador for Volkswagen Italia, and has already made several appearances promoting the upcoming electric models from the marque.
Based on his social media, he also owns the ID.4 GTX flagship model, so this should mean that he’s not just cashing in a check and putting his name to a product he doesn’t believe in, or isn’t too familiar with. It goes without saying that the VW ID.4 is only the newest car in his fleet, as you’d expect from any football player worth an estimated $100+ million.
With the WC 2022 concluded, Tutti took some time to get some business done – and it involved an ID. Buzz, to be more specific. He posted a couple of shots of himself with the electric van, with the implication that he took it out for a drive, and came back with the conclusion that it’s an amazing companion on the road, even if you travel with a larger party.
The post is a standard sponcon, but there’s a reason why Volkswagen chose Totti as a brand ambassador, and it must have had something to do with how relatable he comes across. If you know anything about celebrity/athletes endorsements, you must know that they often feel inauthentic. Totti makes a pretty convincing case for the ID. Buzz, by comparison.
The electric MPV is a modern interpretation of the iconic Bulli van, described as perfect “for families, friends and the challenges of everyday life – even in the narrow streets of the big city.” Assume that content to prove it, starring Totti in Doha, is incoming.
