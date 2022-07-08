Ultra-Rare Bugatti Centodieci for Sale, Makes the Chiron Look Dirt-Cheap by Comparison

Looking to spruce up your exotic car collection with a one-of-ten Bugatti Centodieci? Unless you have at least an eight-digit sum in your bank account, you won’t be able to afford this build slot that is listed for grabs on the ‘used’ car market.
Advertised on Mobile, it is set to be delivered to Germany next January, and that is when the new owner, assuming it will sell by then, will get the keys. To sign their name on the dotted line, they will have to pay the eye-watering sum of €12,999,000, or a little over $13.2 million at today’s exchange rates.
When it was still available, the Centodieci carried a starting price of €8 million ($8.1 million), and if it changes hands for the aforementioned number, then that’s an almost €5 million ($5.1 million) profit right there. Kind of beats investing in the usual stuff, such as real-estate, stocks, gold, or crypto (that hasn’t gone well at all), doesn’t it?
Shown to the world almost three years ago, at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Bugatti Centodieci is an ode to the EB 110. To no one’s surprise, it shares many nuts and bolts with the regular Chiron, albeit it features a completely different body that brings some of the lines of its iconic forefather into the 21st century.
This is a modern-day hypercar built in Molsheim, and that means that it packs a very familiar power unit in the middle. Yes, we’re talking about the famous 8.0-liter W16 engine, with quad turbocharging, which kicks out 1,577 hp (1,600 ps / 1,177 kW) in this instance. Ask the French company, which operates under the roof of the Volkswagen Group, how quick it is to 62 mph (100 kph), and they will tell you that it needs 2.4 seconds, before tapping out at 236 mph (380 kph).
When it was still available, the Centodieci carried a starting price of €8 million ($8.1 million), and if it changes hands for the aforementioned number, then that’s an almost €5 million ($5.1 million) profit right there. Kind of beats investing in the usual stuff, such as real-estate, stocks, gold, or crypto (that hasn’t gone well at all), doesn’t it?
Shown to the world almost three years ago, at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Bugatti Centodieci is an ode to the EB 110. To no one’s surprise, it shares many nuts and bolts with the regular Chiron, albeit it features a completely different body that brings some of the lines of its iconic forefather into the 21st century.
This is a modern-day hypercar built in Molsheim, and that means that it packs a very familiar power unit in the middle. Yes, we’re talking about the famous 8.0-liter W16 engine, with quad turbocharging, which kicks out 1,577 hp (1,600 ps / 1,177 kW) in this instance. Ask the French company, which operates under the roof of the Volkswagen Group, how quick it is to 62 mph (100 kph), and they will tell you that it needs 2.4 seconds, before tapping out at 236 mph (380 kph).