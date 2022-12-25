BYD Atto 3 With 60-kWh Battery Gets Surprising Results in the Range Test

BYD has big ambitions in the global car market, and the compact Atto 3 is an important part of this strategy. The compact crossover impressed in Euro NCAP tests with a five-star rating, but it also demonstrated a remarkable range, which can exceed its WLTP rating.
The BYD Atto 3 is the international version of the BYD Yuan Plus, a compact crossover selling like hotcakes in China. Atto 3 has recently started selling outside its home country, with Australia, India, and Thailand as its first foreign markets. The crossover is also groomed to begin its European career, and its safety performance in Euro NCAP tests shows that it will prove a formidable contender.
The Atto 3 is also part of BYD’s bid to conquer the Japanese market, which would be interesting to watch. Japanese carmakers are reluctant to embrace electric vehicles and always claim that Japanese customers prefer hybrid powertrains instead of battery-powered electric cars. It would be laughable if Toyota and Honda were defeated in Japan by a Chinese carmaker selling EVs in a market that supposedly doesn’t want them.
Nevertheless, as the BYD Atto 3 sales are taking off, more people get to drive the car and share their impressions. We already know from a previous review, although based on the Chinese version Yuan Plus, that the electric crossover is nothing to scoff at. The Atto 3 is a very competent electric vehicle unleashing 210 horsepower for an impressive 7.3 seconds for 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration.
Available with two battery pack options, 50 kWh and 60 kWh, the Atto 3 promises to go up to 420 km (261 miles) on a charge. It also charges quite fast, thanks to its 800-volt electrical system, although BYD has not offered details about this feature. Nevertheless, the EA1/Dolphin, a model featuring similar tech, recovers 150 km (93 miles) of range in only five minutes of fast charging.
YouTuber Bjorn Nyland recently spent some quality time with the Atto 3 in Thailand, and it was enough to do one of its famous range tests. His test car was fitted with the bigger 60-kWh battery, rated for a maximum 420-km range according to WLTP standards. The smaller 50-kWh battery, by comparison, can power the car for about 320 km (199 miles), although, depending on the weather conditions, the real-life range can be smaller.
Nyland found out that the BYD Atto 3 has a sustained energy consumption of 13.4 kWh/100 km (21.6 kWh/100 miles) when driving at a constant 90-kph (56-mph) speed. When considering the battery capacity, the Atto 3 gets interesting results. More specifically, it can travel up to 445 km (277 miles) on a charge at 90 kph, which is more than its rated WLTP range. Nyland could not repeat the test for the 120-kph (75-mph) speed as he usually does, so we have to wait until the car starts selling in Norway for a full range test.
