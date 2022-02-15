BYD Yuan Plus Gets First Video Review and Leaves a Good Impression

When Ethan Robertson shot the video below for the Wheelsboy YouTube channel, BYD had not yet disclosed it would sell the Yuan Plus in Australia as the Atto 3. This is probably the name it will have in other foreign markets when it reaches them. Regardless of how you will call it, a good way to define it is as the Dolphin’s crossover version.
Although it sounds too simplistic – and it is – it clearly shows that it uses the same e-platform 3.0 that underpins BYD’s electric hatchback/MPV. That means it works at 800V, which makes it fast to charge. Although the Chinese carmaker did not state how quickly the Yuan plus gets electricity back, the EA1/Dolphin recovers 150 km (93 mi) of range in only five minutes with fast chargers capable of delivering that energy. It also presents BYD’s famous Blade Battery – an LFP cell considered one of the safest and more energy-dense currently for sale.
Robertson guides us through other crucial aspects of the EV, such as the attractive design inspired by dragons. For those fascinated by these aspects, make sure you watch the entire video and check the photo gallery, with images Wheelsboy kindly shared with autoevolution. The presenter is especially impressed by the interior, which also has music and gym workout design inspirations. Surprisingly, dragons go well with music and dumbells. The Yuan Plus even comes with a karaoke microphone.
What really matters for us is how it drives and how well it accommodates its passengers. With a 2.72-meter (107.1-inch) wheelbase, it is a roomy vehicle, even if headroom could be a little better, in Robertson’s opinion. The Yuan Plus (or Atto 3) is 4.46 m (175.4 in) long, 1.87 m (73.4 in) wide, and 1.62 m (63.6 in) tall. BYD did not release how big the trunk is and there is no frunk, as you can see in the pictures.
The video presenter praised the crossover’s suspension and steering as a clear evolution compared to what the BYD Han EV offers. Considering the electric sedan is a much more expensive machine, that’s something BYD should probably fix in the update that will give the Han EV more range, as we have already told our readers.
The Yuan Plus offers two battery pack options. With the 50.12-kWh unit, it can travel 430 kilometers (267 miles) under the CLTC cycle. The 60.48 kWh battery pack allows it to go a little further: 510 km (316.9 mi). Given its looks and prices (it starts at RMB132,800 – $20,934 at the current exchange rate), Australians will be happy to get it on February 19. Other markets will eagerly wait for their turn.
