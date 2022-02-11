Nikola Confirms AB InBev Have the Tre FCEV Prototypes - They Delivered Beer

Nikola officially confirmed that its two Tre FCEV alpha prototypes are with Biagi Bros. Doing that indirectly with official pictures would have been enough for us. Still, Nikola went a little further and revealed that the logistics company is actually working for Nikola's real client: Anheuser-Busch, or AB InBev. It is the world's largest brewing company is testing the fuel cell trucks by carrying the Bud Light NEXT, the first zero-carb beer.

16 photos