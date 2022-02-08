BYD Han Presents Range Upgrade and Goes From 605 Km to 715 Km

In China, just some NEVs (new energy vehicles) make the cut to be exempt from the vehicle purchase tax. The MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) is the department that decides about that. In its latest list, it revealed that a revised version of the BYD Han EV has an 18.2% longer range than the current vehicle. Instead of 605 kilometers (376 miles), it gets 715 km (444 mi).

10 photos