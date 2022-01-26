BYD Became Fastest Growing Car Brand in the World in 2021

Brands are an essential asset for any company, and there’s a company that measures how strong and valuable they are. Brand Finance just released its latest rankings. Apart from the most valuable ones, an interesting measurement is for the fastest growing brands. When it comes to the automotive world, the lead is with a Chinese company: BYD.
In 2021, this brand doubled its value. In 2020, it was worth $3.2 billion and did not appear among the 500 most valuable brands worldwide. Last year, BYD reached $6.4 billion and became the 346th brand among the 500 most precious ones. With its Blade Battery and a wave of new products based on the e-platform 3.0, that should be highly improved for the Global 500 2023 Ranking.
The only automotive brand that compares to it regarding a rapid appreciation is Haval, one of Great Wall's divisions. It grew 55% compared to 2020 and ended with a $6.1-billion valuation in the 372nd position. In 2020, it was also not on the list. NIO and XPeng are still out.
When it relates to the most valuable brand in the automotive industry, the leader is Toyota. It is the 12th place, with a valuation of $65,283 billion. In 15th place comes Mercedes-Benz, with an estimated price of $60,76 billion. Although it got more valuable than it was in 2020, it was not enough for the brand to remain in the same position it had in that year: 13th.
Tesla is the third most valuable car brand globally but only the 28th overall, at $46.01 billion. In 2020, it was the 42nd. Volkswagen had a brand valuation of $47.02 billion in 2020 and was the first automotive brand on the list to present a depreciation. In 2021, its value dropped to $41.05. Overall, it is in the 33rd position.
The following six more valuable car brands in the Brand Finance ranking are BMW (39th, $37.9 billion), Porsche (46th,$33.71 billion), Honda (61st, $28.24 billion), Ford (76th, $24.18 billion), Tata (78th, $23.9 billion), and Nissan (133rd, no value disclosed).
The only automotive brand that compares to it regarding a rapid appreciation is Haval, one of Great Wall's divisions. It grew 55% compared to 2020 and ended with a $6.1-billion valuation in the 372nd position. In 2020, it was also not on the list. NIO and XPeng are still out.
When it relates to the most valuable brand in the automotive industry, the leader is Toyota. It is the 12th place, with a valuation of $65,283 billion. In 15th place comes Mercedes-Benz, with an estimated price of $60,76 billion. Although it got more valuable than it was in 2020, it was not enough for the brand to remain in the same position it had in that year: 13th.
Tesla is the third most valuable car brand globally but only the 28th overall, at $46.01 billion. In 2020, it was the 42nd. Volkswagen had a brand valuation of $47.02 billion in 2020 and was the first automotive brand on the list to present a depreciation. In 2021, its value dropped to $41.05. Overall, it is in the 33rd position.
The following six more valuable car brands in the Brand Finance ranking are BMW (39th, $37.9 billion), Porsche (46th,$33.71 billion), Honda (61st, $28.24 billion), Ford (76th, $24.18 billion), Tata (78th, $23.9 billion), and Nissan (133rd, no value disclosed).
We're proud to be named the Fastest Growing Automobiles Brand in @BrandFinance 's Global 500 2022 report, the annual report on the world's most valuable and strongest brands. This is a great honor for us to continue transforming the global #automotive industry. pic.twitter.com/NR4NFgxzhZ— BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) January 26, 2022