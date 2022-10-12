BYD Makes Its Debut in India and Thailand With the ATTO 3

When Tesla presented the Model 3, it took reservations from multiple countries where it has not delivered a single unit to this day. Indian customers were furious about this, especially after Tesla decided not to sell in that market: the government refused to give it tax incentives without an Indian factory in place. BYD did not care about any of this and announced on October 12 that it is taking reservations for the ATTO 3, its first vehicle for sale in India.

13 photos