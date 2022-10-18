BYD Kicks Off the 2022 Paris Motor Show With a Comprehensive Lineup, Showing Big Ambitions

The 2022 Paris Motor Show was mostly a French house salon spiced up by a couple of Asian companies. Among them, the Chinese BYD stood up with a large floor area showcasing its recently launched European lineup, but also the Seal, its next-generation electric sedan.
The Chinese auto industry is forging ahead with its plans to conquer the European market. Analysts think that Chinese carmakers have a chance to look at their European rivals through the rearview mirror, considering the slow pace of EV production on the continent. With advanced tech and proven safety, BYD is positioned to take the market by storm. This became clear during this year’s Paris Motor Show, where the Chinese carmaker had one of the biggest stands.
BYD officially launched in Europe this autumn with three electric models, the Han, Tang, and Atto 3. All of them were on show in Paris, with Atto 3 and Han as the show stars. The BYD Atto 3 recently snatched the coveted five-star Euro NCAP rating and is shaping up to become the spearhead of BYD’s European ambitions. The price of just 38,000 euros ($37,415) makes it an offer one can’t refuse.
The BYD Atto 3 is a 4.45-meter (175-inch) crossover, which puts it just under the Volkswagen ID.4 and is built on top of BYD’s e-Platform 3.0. The single electric motor drives the front wheels, developing 210 horsepower and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft). This is enough to reach 100 kph (62 mph) from zero in 7.3 seconds. The Atto 3 will be offered with two battery options, at 60 kWh and 48 kWh, with the former claiming up to 420 km (261 miles) of range.
Right next to the Atto 3 on the Paris Motor Show floor was the BYD Han, an E-segment sedan designed to rival the Tesla Model S. This explains why it’s priced at 72,000 euros ($71,000). The Han EV offers enough performance to justify its pricier tier, with a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) time of 3.9 seconds and a 605 km (376 miles) range. BYD’s DiPilot advanced drive assistance system is also on board, offering functionality similar to Tesla’s Autopilot.
Of course, the Tang seven-seat SUV, which shares the same platform as the Han EV, was also present in Paris. BYD also introduced the European public to the new Seal EV, a mid-size sedan rivaling the Tesla Model 3. There’s no word yet about the Seal’s availability in Europe, but when it comes, it will undercut the Model 3 by a margin.
