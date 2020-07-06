Jaguar XJS V12 Gets Modernized Rendering, Looks Better Than F-Type

View this post on Instagram

FHere’s my attempt at modernizing the 1977 Jaguar XJ-S. My goal was to capture the silhouette and headlight shape. Everything else is modern Jaguar. Can you guess the base I used for this and what parts modified on it? Cool suggestion from cool blocks cars creator @nocturnalbricks • • • • • #jaguar #jaguarxjs #jag #jaguarftype #jaguars #jaguarxj #modernization #modernize #cardesign #redesign #cardesigncommunity #cardesigner #render #rendering #renderings #conceptcar #cardesignworld

A post shared by Oscar V | Concept Autos (@wb.artist20) on Jul 6, 2020 at 11:47am PDT