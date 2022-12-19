Base Ford Mustang Sedan '1.6T EcoBoost' Lacks Any Virtual Thrills, Still Wows (a Bit)

Japanese and South Korean automakers obstinately sell a raft of passenger cars on the North American market. Meanwhile, the Detroit Three are like 99% focused on crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – plus EVs.
Hyundai (Elantra, Sonata), Kia (Stinger, K5), Nissan (Sentra, Altima, Maxima), Honda (Accord), or Toyota (Camry) all have lots of classic four-door sedans to show for. Even if they are not selling millions of examples per year in the United States, that does not mean they are completely unsuccessful. So, why are the Detroit Three abandoning them so easily?
Well, that is a very good question for the Blue Oval, GM, and Stellantis head honchos, of course. Meanwhile, over across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is quickly back in the 2024 Ford Mustang S650 mood but gives us a completely different CGI than we were expecting.
So, not long ago, the CGI expert teased the digital perspective of a seventh-generation Ford Mustang station wagon that would join the virtual family already composed of the feisty, Coyote V8-equipped 5.0L Ford Mustang GT ‘Sedan.’ Alas, that is not the case here, and we now further muse about the virtues of a four-door ‘Stang saloon – albeit in base CGI form.
Instead of making it ritzier or packed with higher Dark Horse performance, the virtual artist decided that steelies and black plastic bumpers need to make a fashionable CGI comeback to present Americans with a no-frills Blue Oval passenger car that would be accessible to anyone, but still carry the legacy of the Mustang icon. And, to support said accessibility, this ‘base’ Ford Mustang sedan does not even have the S550’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost mill on board.
The imagined alternative for making it affordable in a time when everything is more expensive than anyone thought possible is quite simple indeed. So, aside from the cheaper, smaller wheels and inexpensive body panels, there is also a much smaller 1.6-liter turbo EcoBoost under the long hood! Hey, Charger, isn't that a catchy idea, right?
Well, that is a very good question for the Blue Oval, GM, and Stellantis head honchos, of course. Meanwhile, over across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is quickly back in the 2024 Ford Mustang S650 mood but gives us a completely different CGI than we were expecting.
So, not long ago, the CGI expert teased the digital perspective of a seventh-generation Ford Mustang station wagon that would join the virtual family already composed of the feisty, Coyote V8-equipped 5.0L Ford Mustang GT ‘Sedan.’ Alas, that is not the case here, and we now further muse about the virtues of a four-door ‘Stang saloon – albeit in base CGI form.
Instead of making it ritzier or packed with higher Dark Horse performance, the virtual artist decided that steelies and black plastic bumpers need to make a fashionable CGI comeback to present Americans with a no-frills Blue Oval passenger car that would be accessible to anyone, but still carry the legacy of the Mustang icon. And, to support said accessibility, this ‘base’ Ford Mustang sedan does not even have the S550’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost mill on board.
The imagined alternative for making it affordable in a time when everything is more expensive than anyone thought possible is quite simple indeed. So, aside from the cheaper, smaller wheels and inexpensive body panels, there is also a much smaller 1.6-liter turbo EcoBoost under the long hood! Hey, Charger, isn't that a catchy idea, right?