GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck and SUV Ride Deeply Concave on Black CGI Aerodiscs

The good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik are located in Anaheim, California. That’s squarely in the real world, just so you know.
This aftermarket outlet usually dabbles with menacing stuff like a fully exposed carbon fiber 1016 Industries widebody McLaren 720S riding on Satin plus Gloss Polished Monaco Copper R130-109R Aerodiscs. And that supercar is real, we assure you.
Just like other work done with help from this company – which ranges from pink Lambo and G-Class SUVs to dark and menacing Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury crossovers. Alas, from time to time, this outlet also likes to play with our imagination and enters the temptingly imaginative field of virtual automotive art.
Well, sort of, since this time around we are not dealing with the sleek Rolls-Royce Spectre riding on no less than four AL13 options (from classic to posh to outrageous) but rather with a cumbersome EV pickup truck and its SUV sibling. As one might have guessed, these two GMC Hummer EV and Hummer EV SUV examples are not exactly real. Instead, they ride in AL13’s fantasy land to present a couple of posh aftermarket wheel options.
The digital mockup is simple, frankly. They took a couple of unsuspecting GMC EVs, the Hummer SUT and SUV, then they threw them on top of the renowned C020-109R Aerodisc options, dressed up in super-concave black and featuring just a hint of crimson. Frankly, this ‘steelie’-like design is better suited to the nimbler, darker Hummer SUV version.
As for technical specifications, the wheel specialist would probably refrain from altering anything, thus we can all speculate the exact numbers based on the potential trim. For example, the Edition 1s come with a full send of 1,000 horsepower, while the upcoming EV3X must make do with ‘just’ 830 hp, followed by the ‘lesser’ 625-hp EV2 and EV2X options.
Just like other work done with help from this company – which ranges from pink Lambo and G-Class SUVs to dark and menacing Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury crossovers. Alas, from time to time, this outlet also likes to play with our imagination and enters the temptingly imaginative field of virtual automotive art.
Well, sort of, since this time around we are not dealing with the sleek Rolls-Royce Spectre riding on no less than four AL13 options (from classic to posh to outrageous) but rather with a cumbersome EV pickup truck and its SUV sibling. As one might have guessed, these two GMC Hummer EV and Hummer EV SUV examples are not exactly real. Instead, they ride in AL13’s fantasy land to present a couple of posh aftermarket wheel options.
The digital mockup is simple, frankly. They took a couple of unsuspecting GMC EVs, the Hummer SUT and SUV, then they threw them on top of the renowned C020-109R Aerodisc options, dressed up in super-concave black and featuring just a hint of crimson. Frankly, this ‘steelie’-like design is better suited to the nimbler, darker Hummer SUV version.
As for technical specifications, the wheel specialist would probably refrain from altering anything, thus we can all speculate the exact numbers based on the potential trim. For example, the Edition 1s come with a full send of 1,000 horsepower, while the upcoming EV3X must make do with ‘just’ 830 hp, followed by the ‘lesser’ 625-hp EV2 and EV2X options.