GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck and SUV Ride Deeply Concave on Black CGI Aerodiscs

More on this:

1 2025 BMW X7 ‘Black Edition’ Features a Cooler Alternative Design and Dark Styling

2 Rendered: 2024 Kia Carnival Wants to Help Make the Minivan Cool Again

3 Lamborghini Urus Sterrato Imagined As Jack of Most Trades and Master of None

4 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Revealed in Unofficial Renderings Has Beefy yet Colorful Looks

5 GMC Hummer EV Gets SUV Redesign With H3 Wheels