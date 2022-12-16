Rendered: 2024 Kia Carnival Wants to Help Make the Minivan Cool Again

Just like mid-size sedans, and other body styles, minivans have lost significant ground to crossovers and SUVs these past few years. But there are still a few companies that aren’t willing to bid farewell to the people carrier just yet, as they continue investing huge sums of money into these soon-to-be-niche vehicles.
This story is dedicated to the Kia Carnival, which is on the verge of receiving a facelift. The mid-cycle refresh will replace the current iteration that is only a little over two years old, and it is expected to make its way to the market next year, as a 2024 model.
Spy photos of a heavily-disguised prototype have made their way to the World Wide Web recently, and the renderings made by Kolesa and shared in the image gallery above try to build on them, to some extent. However, since the camouflage was simply too thick to discern the styling at both ends, they are not that precise, or so it seems anyway.
New vertical headlights, with different lighting signature, and fresh DRLs that give it a futuristic look can be seen in the digital illustrations, alongside a reinterpreted version of the front bumper. The profile remains identical, which is not a surprise, because we’re not talking about a new generation as we already told you. Out back, it has a new tailgate, with repositioned license plate holder, and new taillamps that follow the shape of the front lighting units to some extent. The bumper is also new, and so is the spoiler.
You shouldn’t look forward to any significant upgrades under the hood, where the 2024 Kia Carnival sold in the U.S. of A. will likely still be offered with the same 3.5-liter V6. The engine is currently rated at 290 hp (294 ps / 216 kW) and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The minivan has an MSRP of $32,900 for the base version, whereas the range-topper starts at $46,000.
