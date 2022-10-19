Custom Rolls-Royce Spectre Rides Digitally Lowered on Ritzy Aftermarket Wheels

The good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik love to give their social media shoutouts to aftermarket outlets, left and right.
If there is a custom-build project that makes use of their aftermarket wheels, you can bet that it will also find its way on their social media reel, sooner or later. And, of course, in the stratosphere of bespoke limousines, high-class sports cars, or humongous ultra-luxury SUVs, it is only natural for AL13’s wheels to find a rightful, custom place alongside a multitude of Rolls-Royce ideas.
But this time around, we are not dealing with something real. Or, at least, it is only partially real because the car model does exist, only it is not yet on sale – so there was no way of fitting a real example with AL13’s cool aftermarket wheels. Luckily, just like many other rivals, they also have a resident pixel master on point to secure a few customization and personalization ideas for later when deliveries kick off and the aftermarket realm goes crazy over the $413k+ electric ultra-luxury coupe.
Anyway, what we have here is the all-new 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre, the EV successor of the prized Wraith coupe, a model that has been a darling of the aftermarket world for years. Now, its place will rightfully be taken over by the new coach-door grand tourer, complete with all sorts of custom wheel ideas. And AL13 is keen on establishing the ground rules, complete with a lowered atmosphere and no less than four CGI wheel options.
The first one is the Duoblock C00-R, which is evocative of both contemporary Aerodiscs and old-school steelies of lore. Secondly, we have the three-piece C020.1-109R, a model that will make any Hi-riser aficionado rejoice at the sight of that big-lip treatment. Thirdly, and last but not least, the Duoblock R20 and three-piece R100 models, respectively, are for those who seek a more subtle appearance than the norm but still want to stand out in the posh aftermarket crowd.
