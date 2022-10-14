Black Badge x Hermes Rolls-Royce Ghost on Matching AL13s Feels Ready for Halloween

Rolls-Royce has few and far-in-between models on sale, but many folks usually think they are the absolute best. Well, some might beg to differ, so the aftermarket realm tries to persuade them otherwise.
Rolls-Royce Ghost, Phantom, and Urus – that’s about it when it comes to this British ultra-luxury automaker’s lineup since the Wraith and Dawn are getting the boot towards enjoying retirement in car Valhalla. So, you would expect them to be perfect. Alas…
We have seen both reviewers and colleagues alike complaining about various ‘imperfections’ on these cars that are worth high six-figure bank checks. And even some owners know that not everything is peachy, so they ask the wonderfully good folks over across the aftermarket realm to lend a helping hand.
After all, maybe they are diligently preparing for the upcoming Halloween party and wanted everything assorted, including their all-black Rolls and its Hermes orange interior. Well, the expert people over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik have a custom Ghost to highlight, and they think Wheels Boutique is spooking us with the Black Badge, orange, and matching aftermarket wheel setup details.
No worries, we have seen worse, and this Black Badge Rolls-Royce Ghost is certainly not going to scare us into not seeing it rides posh and slightly lowered on a humongous set of three-piece AL13 R100s with a Satin Black finish and Gloss Black outer elements. Meanwhile, the interior is ready for assorted Jack-o’-lanterns, assuming that anyone is willing to jeopardize the precious trim with carved pumpkins that harbor an open fire.
As for the technical specification, we can easily assume this Black Badge Ghost still has the OEM lifestyle. That means it relies on a 6.75-liter N74B68 twin-turbocharged V12 mill of BMW origin that in this high-performance form is capable of churning out 592 hp. Feels like enough oomph to get you to that ritzy Halloween party to the beat of a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint lasting a mere 4.2 seconds, right?
We have seen both reviewers and colleagues alike complaining about various ‘imperfections’ on these cars that are worth high six-figure bank checks. And even some owners know that not everything is peachy, so they ask the wonderfully good folks over across the aftermarket realm to lend a helping hand.
After all, maybe they are diligently preparing for the upcoming Halloween party and wanted everything assorted, including their all-black Rolls and its Hermes orange interior. Well, the expert people over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik have a custom Ghost to highlight, and they think Wheels Boutique is spooking us with the Black Badge, orange, and matching aftermarket wheel setup details.
No worries, we have seen worse, and this Black Badge Rolls-Royce Ghost is certainly not going to scare us into not seeing it rides posh and slightly lowered on a humongous set of three-piece AL13 R100s with a Satin Black finish and Gloss Black outer elements. Meanwhile, the interior is ready for assorted Jack-o’-lanterns, assuming that anyone is willing to jeopardize the precious trim with carved pumpkins that harbor an open fire.
As for the technical specification, we can easily assume this Black Badge Ghost still has the OEM lifestyle. That means it relies on a 6.75-liter N74B68 twin-turbocharged V12 mill of BMW origin that in this high-performance form is capable of churning out 592 hp. Feels like enough oomph to get you to that ritzy Halloween party to the beat of a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint lasting a mere 4.2 seconds, right?