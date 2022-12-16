DS Automobiles Showcases Bespoke Baby Walker, It's a Special Christmas Gift

Two of the French brands of the Stellantis group revealed bespoke vehicles this week, and they coincidentally come from the Citroen and DS Automobiles brands. While the dual chevron brand showed a chariot for a movie, DS Automobiles had made a baby walker for a race car driver's son.
We are writing about an exclusive creation of the DS Design Studio Paris, which is inspired by the DS 4 E-Tense 225 Performance Line+. The result is a baby walker, which is a device that parents use to help teach babies how to walk.
You might have forgotten how you did that, but you do it regardless. In many cases, a vehicle that resembles a bicycle but has no pedals or another device that is similar is used. The idea is to have something that the child can hold on to while walking as a balancing aid while also enabling a bit of playtime and firing up their imagination.
Mind you, a specialist in the evolution of children's brains may describe these devices differently, but this is what we understand about them and their use.
The recipient of this special Christmas gift will learn something interesting about themselves once they get a hand at Google and look up their dad's name, as well as themselves. Well, the young Leo Vergne, son of Jean-Eric Vergne, will have this baby walker under the tree for his first Christmas.
In case you are unfamiliar with the Vergne name, you should know that Jean-Eric is a double Formula E World Champion. The 32-year-old French driver is the first driver to have won two consecutive championships after his repeat success in the 2018-2019 season.
Vergne became a father this year, finished the Formula E championship in fourth place, and got tenth in the FIA World Endurance Championship – Hypercar class.
How cool can that be? Can you imagine an automaker's design studio making something for you, or your baby, for that matter? I do not know about you, but I have a feeling that there are ninjas cutting onions in the room.
The result is a vehicle with "an almost unlimited top speed," as described by its manufacturer, while the acceleration is related to human ability alone. There are no CO2 emissions, at least, and it is the only one of its kind in the world, which will make it special for years to come.
Returning to our story, the baby walker has implemented an adaptation of the design language of the DS 4 E-Tense 225 Performance Line+, including the Satin Anthracite Grey paint, as well as a Lacquered Black wrap for some of its elements.
The seat is covered in Alcántara with Gold and Carmine stitching, the steering wheel is wrapped in automotive-grade leather with the same thread, and the front has three lighting modules. There is also a grille that has the DS badge above it, while the wheels feature an alternation of both colors used on the vehicle.
This is the coolest baby walker we have seen, and it will send anyone riding in a Cozy Coupe into the first proverbial ditch.
