Citroen's Latest Concept Is a Chariot That Borrows Influences From the 2CV

Citroen has proudly revealed its latest project, which comes in the form of a chariot. You cannot buy one, though, and it will not be available to the public. Instead, it is a one-off for a special crowd. We will get to see it in action starting next Spring, when the movie in which it appears will air on Netflix.
We are writing about the upcoming Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom movie, which will be exclusively on Netflix starting Spring 2023. The two French heroes of fiction will get a special chariot just for them that was designed by Citroen.
The French marque has managed to implement styling cues from its iconic 2CV, as well as recurring themes from older films in the Asterix & Obelix series.
In case you have been living under a rock for quite some time and have just been placed in front of a computer or smartphone, we are writing about a famous comic book series that dates to 1959. It was turned into a cartoon series in the late 1960s, and then it became a movie in the late '90s.
You may consider the series a cult classic not just in France, but also in Europe and in other parts of the world. The series has reached the hearts and minds of children and adults alike. It is considered the most popular Franco-Belgian comic in the world, and the Asterix series has been translated into 111 languages and dialects as of 2009.
Citroen has been a partner of the latest film in the series, and this collaboration came in many forms. While the Gauls from the Asterix series had not invented the automobile, so there is no way to integrate a Citroen in the motion picture, they did have chariots in the story, so this one fits in nicely. In just three months, this chariot was created for the film.
The other part of the collaboration involved a fleet of electric Citroen vehicles used as a decarbonization effort by the film crew. With the help of Citroen, all the costumes were recycled and reused for other purposes, while two tons of wood were saved by using recycled cardboard as part of the movie.
Another example is that of wooden crates that were given a second life to two urban farms in the Île-de-France region after the movie completed filming with them. The idea was to have waste reduced as much as possible.
