Citroen Asterix & Obelix Concept Chariot Teased, Sounds Like an Intricate Movie Car to Us

Citroen seems to have gotten involved in the new ‘Asterix & Obelix’ movie, not as a sponsor, but as a supplier of what seems to be an intricate car.
The French company took to social media yesterday to announce the study, which they describe as being a “concept chariot,” and “a partnership made in Gaul.”
Nothing to reveal its nature yet, until you take a closer look at the hashtags accompanying the teaser, which reveal the ‘Asterix et Obelix: l’Empire du Milieu’ (The Middle Kingdom) name. A quick search online reveals that it is a movie due next year.
This indirectly tells us what we already mentioned above, that we are most likely looking at a movie car signed by Citroen. As you can expect, no one knows anything about it yet, save for those with ties on it and involved in the upcoming family film, signed by Director Guillaume Canet, with Marion Cotillard playing Cleopatra and Vince Cassel as Cesar. Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is under contract with AC Milan, plays Oneofus in the movie.
A blurry shape can be distinguished in the first seconds of the clip shared by the automaker on social media one day ago, and it looks like a city car, with seating for two and tall roofline. To some extent, it reminds of the AMI, only the latter has a boxier shape, whereas this one is rounder, somewhat similar to the 2CV. However, they might have simply made a different body for it, which wouldn’t be unheard of, giving it a few extra touches inside and out, too, that would bring it in line with the story.
Since they teased it online, we reckon that Citroen is eager to unveil it officially, and that could happen prior to the movie premiere, so we will definitely keep an eye on their social media accounts.
