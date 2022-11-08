Citroen's 2023 C5 X and C5 Aircross PHEV Go on Sale in the UK With More Electric Range

Having revealed the updated plug-in hybrid versions of the C5 Aircross and C5 X last week, Citroen has announced the pricing and specifications for the two models in the United Kingdom.
The brand’s British arm states that the C5 X Plug-in Hybrid has a manufacturer recommended retail price of £36,720 (equal to $41,958) and the C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid of £35,935 ($41,061).
As far as the novelties go, these revolve around the new battery pack for the 2023 C5 Aircross PHEV. The capacity has increased from 13.2 to 14.2 kWh. Citroen says that the model can now travel up to 41 miles (66 km) on electric power on the WLTP cycle and that it emits 29 g/km of CO2 combined. This translates to a move from the current 12% BIK taxation band to 8%, reducing the cost of taxpayers by almost £47 ($54) per month from 2022 to 2025.
The 2023 C5 X PHEV, on the other hand, still has the same 12.4 kWh battery pack. However, due to the switch-over to the Euro 6.4 standard, the minimum charge threshold has been improved. This means that it has an all-quiet driving range of 39 miles (63 km) on the WLTP cycle and that the carbon dioxide emissions have dropped to 27 g/km combined. The batteries of the two models can be juiced up in less than two hours at a 7.4 kW connection.
Thanks to these updates, the versatility of the updated C5 Aircross PHEV and the C5 X PHEV has increased, and they deliver extra peace of mind to owners, who can travel more on zero-emissions, without compromising their ability to take on longer journeys aided by the gasoline units. The two vehicles are an important part of the company’s plan to offer an electrified variant of all vehicles by 2025.
